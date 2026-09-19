WWE & AEW Siblings Reportedly Nearing Contract Expiration Dates

A new report says that Raw Superstar Dragon Lee is nearing the end of his contract with WWE, and the same can be said for his older brother, who is currently under a deal with rival All Elite Wrestling.

After signing with WWE in late 2022, Dragon Lee has arguably produced some of his best work over the past few weeks. His matches against Rey Fenix and Chad Gable have been heralded by many as some of the finest in WWE all year long, and he's scheduled to compete in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match this coming Monday night in San Antonio, Texas.

His brother Dralistico, meantime, has been with AEW since the fall of 2023, but he hasn't wrestled since the June 6 episode of AEW Collision. He teamed with Rush and Sammy Guevara that night as they unsuccessfully challenged The Conglomeration for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Dragon Lee and Dralistico may be preparing to team up in the near future

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer broke the news Saturday afternoon that both Dragon Lee and Dralistico are inching closer to free agency, and a new trademark filing may be a sign that they're preparing to hit the open market as a team.

“Dragon Lee and Dralistico both have deals expiring fairly soon, and interestingly enough, they have trademarked the name HERMANOS LEE," Alvarez reported on Saturday.

Hermanos Lee have held tag team gold together across multiple promotions, including Lucha Libre AAA, which is now under the ownership of WWE parent company TKO. No other details about Lee's deal with WWE or Dralistico's with AEW have been provided, and it's unclear what their future holds as of this writing.

Dragon Lee | WWE

During his time in WWE, Dragon Lee held the WWE Men's Speed Title and was one half of the World Tag Team Champions with now WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles. After Gunther retired Styles at the Royal Rumble this year, Lee aimed to avenge the Phenomenal One's defeat, but he came up short against The Career Killer during their match on the March 2 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Dragon Lee will compete against Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio this coming Monday, September 21 with a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the line. The final spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match from the Raw roster will also be determined when AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina takes on Roxanne Perez and IYO SKY in a triple threat match.

We'll keep you updated on Dragon Lee's status with WWE, and Dralistico's status with AEW, just as soon as more information becomes available.