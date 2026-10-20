WWE Raw Results [10/19/26]: Roman Reigns & The Bloodline Stand Tall Over The 946

The OTC is no longer sitting on the sidelines when it comes to handling The 946.

WWE Raw was live from America's Finest City on Monday night, and Roman Reigns had plenty of business he needed to tend to duing his return to the flagship show.

It started with a heated face-to-face with WWE Champion Sami Zayn, just a couple of weeks out from their match for the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship in Saudi Arabia. Afterward, it appeared as though Roman left the building, but he would make a comeback later in the night in a major way.

Reigns joined The Usos and Solo Sikoa in a battle against The 946 to close out the program. With The OTC leading the way, The Bloodline finally stood tall over Royce Keys and his crew in what was likely an appetizer for WarGames next month in Houston.

Here's everything you may have missed from Monday's episode of WWE Raw from San Diego, California.

WWE Raw results for October 19, 2026:

Roman Reigns | Netflix

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Sami Zayn kicked off the show with an in-ring promo segment, which initially started out on good terms. Roman told Sami that he missed him, and the two champions hugged ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.

They bonded over the burden of champion and the lack of respect that comes from their respective challengers, but the conversation changed tones once Reigns reminded Sami that the most important title he’s ever held is the one of “Honorary Uce.”

Zayn responded by saying that he was the head of his own table now. Roman clapped back by claiming the World Heavyweight Championship was the title in WWE because it’s the one that’s around his waist. The OTC said that the WWE Championship hasn’t meant “s---” WrestleMania XL, when he lost it to Cody Rhodes.

"THIS is the Title now" 👀@WWERomanReigns says HE makes THE Title! pic.twitter.com/uaTmF0YHsa — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2026

Sami Zayn warned Roman not to take him lightly at Crown Jewel, but Reigns said that Sami's track record leads him to think that Zayn may not even be the WWE Champion come Saturday, November 7.

As Reigns left the ring, 2026 Men's Money in the Bank winner Penta made his way down to the ring for the night's opening match. He went face-to-face with both champions, teasing a potential future cash-in for either world title.

Penta defeated World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker, thanks to an assist from Je'Von Evans. Penta has been operating on a completely different level ever since he challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Señor Dinero en El Banco stunned the self-proclaimed future of WWE by surviving a thunderous midair spear attempt, and then hit a Mexican Destroyer to pick up the win after Je'Von Evans helped thwart outside interference from The Vision.

WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green and IYO SKY defeated Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. One week after The Prodigy scored a singles victory over Chelsea, thanks to Judgment Day interference, Green made sure to neutralize Liv Morgan by hitting both Perez and the Women's World Champion with a diving cross body to the outside. That allowed IYO SKY to counter a suplex attempt from Rodriguez into a hurricanrana pinning combination to keep Big Sexy down for three seconds.

JD McDonagh defeated Joe Hendry. It wasn't all bad for The Judgment Day on Monday night. After enduring weeks of Funko Pop jokes, McDonagh got a measure of revenge by blasting a guitar over the giant head of his "twin brother." Thanks to a small assist from "Dirty" Dom, JD then hit Hendry with a massive headbutt in the center of the ring to pick up a much-needed victory.

Lola Vice defeated Lyra Valkyria. This match was set up by the increasingly paranoid Valkyria accidentally clobbering Vice with a right hand backstage earlier in the night. She thought it was Bayley, who had been stalking her through the hallways of the venue, and Lola demanded she meet her in the ring. Bayley again got involved in Lyra's business during the match, which allowed Vice to hit The M.I.A spinning backfist to win the match.

Post-match, Bayley challenged Valkyria to a No Disqualification Match next week on Raw.

Raw General manager Adam Pearce checked on Stephanie Vaquer backstage, who still had her ankle taped up. The doctor said she needed to stay off it for another week, but Becky Lynch showed up looking for a fight. The Man suggested that once Vaquer was ready to go, that the two of them face off in a No. 1 Contender's Match for the Women's World Championship.

Chad Gable defeated Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat Match to retain his Men's Intercontinental Championship. Gable continued the incredible stretch of in-ring performances that carried him to his first singles title and beyond, and barely held onto his gold by counting a Mysterio suplex attempt into a slick cradle pinning position to keep the Hall of Famer's shoulders down for three seconds. After the match was over, Ethan Page and Big Cass hit the ring to lay out all three competitors.

HORRIBLE 😨@OfficialEGO and Big Cass DESTROY all three competitors following the match! pic.twitter.com/2JNL9zHuJX — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2026

The Bloodline fought off The 946 to close out the show. The Usos initally called out Royce Keys and his crew by themselves, but Solo Sikoa snuck up behind them after their arrival to gain the early advantage in the fight. The numbers advantage soon worked in The 946's favor, and just when it looked like they were about to stand tall again, Roman Reigns entered the fray. The OTC evened the odds and The Bloodline sent Keys, Hayes and OTM running into the crowd in San Diego.

It's very likely that this was our first glipse at this year's WarGames Match, with Survivor Series a little over five weeks away.