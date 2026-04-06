WWE Raw Preview (4/6/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The second to last episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of WrestleMania 42 takes place tonight from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

It has been announced that Seth Rollins will open the show, seven days removed from being choked out by Gunther. The Ring General came out of nowhere last week to save Paul Heyman from yet another stomp by The Visionary, but his motivations for doing so remain unknown.

Rollins and Gunther are now set to face off against one another at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' later this month in Las Vegas. Perhaps tonight we'll find out if The Career Killer has any sort of affiliation with Paul Heyman, or if he was just looking for a fight at WrestleMania.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will also be in the building, no doubt still in a jovial mood after he put Roman Reigns through the commentary desk last week. And for some reason, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce believes it's a good idea to have Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi under the same roof once again tonight.

There are also three matches currently on the card. Finn Balor is set to go one-on-one with his former protégé JD McDonagh, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will reunite for a tag team match against SmackDown superstars Michin and B-Fab and Austin Theory will face off against LA Knight.

Becky Lynch and Jey Uso are being advertised for the show in Houston as well. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE Raw. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced during the day.

Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh

After being ostracized from the Judgment Day, Finn Balor appears to be coming for his revenge Kill Bill style. The PrinXe challenged Dirty Dominik Mysterio to a match this past week and that will be going down at WrestleMania 42. First up on Balor's list, however, is his former tag team partner JD McDonagh. Did the man with the giant cranium make a smart choice when he betrayed his mentor to stick with Judgment Day? He might regret that decision later tonight in Houston.

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Michin & B-Fab

Reunited and it feels so good. WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill has recruited Michin and B-Fab to fight by her side along the road to WrestleMania, and that has resulted in Rhea Ripley calling in some backup. IYO SKY made a trip to SmackDown this past Friday night to help Mami stave off a 3-on-1 assault, and now the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will team up once again to face Michin and B-Fab tonight on WWE Raw.

Austin Theory w/ Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

The Vision walked out of Madison Square Garden last week with the World Tag Team Championship belts around their waist, thanks in large part to an assist from streamer IShowSpeed. He accidentally clocked LA Knight with a pair of brass knuckles as the Megastar was attempting to help The Usos by stomping out Logan Paul. Knight gave Speed his receipt during one of his live streams this past Thursday, and tonight he'll turn his attention toward Austin Theory.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw location:

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

WWE Raw card:

Seth Rollins opens the show to respond to Gunther's attack

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will be under the same roof

Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Michin & B-Fab