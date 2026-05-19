The Latest Update on LA Knight's WWE Status

Where in the world is LA Knight?

Knight, who is arguably one of the most popular talents in all of WWE, has been oddly absent from WWE programming over the last month. Knight last competed on Night One of WrestleMania 42, where he and The Usos picked up a victory over Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed in a six-man tag match. This is one of the matches that aired on ESPN 2 Saturday evening.

48 hours later, LA Knight would be seen on the Raw following WrestleMania, where he confronted Gunther backstage. At the time, it was reported that the two men were set to have a short program with one another. Instead, Knight would disappear from WWE programming, and Gunther would be moved over to SmackDown. So what exactly is going on with the Megastar?

The latest on LA Knight and WWE

LA Knight | Netflix

When Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) reached out to WWE sources regarding LA Knight's status with the company, he was told the entire situation was a "non-story" and that the Megastar is just not currently on television.

When Sapp pressed for further comment, he was told that it wasn't a result of an injury or any kind of pay dispute. Ruling him out of the group of recent WWE releases and talents that were asked to take pay cuts to remain with the company.

Sapp was also told that the creative direction for a number of wrestlers quickly changed following WrestleMania 42, and that Knight wasn't the only one affected by these recent changes.

How can WWE not have a place for LA Knight?

Despite not getting a run with a World Champion, LA Knight continues to remain one of the most popular stars in WWE. While plans clearly changed for him and Gunther following WrestleMania, it's crazy to think the company can't figure out a way to keep Knight on television.

Based on his win at WrestleMania and the scrapped storyline of him moving onto Gunther, it appears that Knight's rivalry with The Vision has come to an end. If they have nothing left for Knight on Raw right now, SmackDown could certainly benefit from his star power on the road to SummerSlam.

As of this writing, it's currently unknown if LA Knight will return tonight on WWE Raw or if he's been factored into creative heading into the Clash in Italy premium live event later this month.

Stay tuned to The Takedown on SI for the latest on LA Knight's WWE status as it becomes available.