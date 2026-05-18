How To Watch WWE Clash in Italy: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream

Gunther has been on the run of a lifetime dating back to Saturday Night's Main Event last July, where he retired WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, and he'll look to keep his momentum rolling later at the end of this month when WWE holds the company's first ever Premium Live Event in Italy.

The Ring General has also ended the careers of 17-Time World Champion John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles in recent months, and now he has the opportunity to end the WWE Championship reign of Cody Rhodes at Clash in Italy.

As he proved at WrestleMania 42 last month when he knocked off his old mentor Randy Orton, The American Nightmare is easy to find, but hard to beat. Gunther is coming off his own victory over Seth Rollins at the 'Showcase of the Immortals', and he had to cash in his favor from Paul Heyman in order to join SmackDown and receive the opportunity to prove that he is capable of beating Cody Rhodes.

Jade Cargill recently made her return to the Blue Brand. The Storm was weathered at WrestleMania 42 by Rhea Ripley, but a new front has developed, and it may be descending upon the city Turin.

Cargill has made it known that she wants her rematch against Mami for the WWE Women's Championship at Clash in Italy, but that bout has not yet been made official. Jade is also facing some new opposition from Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Cargill, Michin and B-Fab are set to battle Ripley, Flair and Bliss at Saturday Night's Main Event in a six-woman tag team match, and then perhaps, Jade will get her rematch.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is also being advertised for the show in Italy, but has not yet been officially booked. Here's everything we currently know about Clash in Italy. Make sure to check back for updates as more matches will be announced in the coming days.

WWE Clash in Italy date:

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

WWE Clash in Italy start time:

Time: 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT)

WWE Clash in Italy location:

Location: Inalpi Arena, Turin, Piedmont Region, Italy

How To Watch WWE Clash in Italy:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited. Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States. International streaming available on Netflix.

WWE Clash in Italy (Announced):

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther | WWE

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship