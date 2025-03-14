WWE SmackDown Preview (3/14/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It's almost hard to believe, but WrestleMania 41 is just a little over five weeks away and the road to Las Vegas is taking Friday Night SmackDown all the way to Barcelona, Spain for tonight's show.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has a date with John Cena this coming Monday on Raw, as the American Nightmare is eager to hear why the 16-time World Champion sold out to The Rock at Elimination Chamber and left him laying in a pile of his own blood.
First things first, Cody is going to have to endure a little bit of "I told you so" from The Miz on a special edition of Miz TV.
Two big return matches are on the docket tonight. Randy Orton will step back into the ring for the first time since Kevin Owens put him on the injured list back in October. The Viper will battle Carmelo Hayes, while Charlotte Flair will wrestler her first singles match in well over a year against B-Fab.
Last but not least, the WWE Tag Team Championships are on the line as #DIY looks to avoid becoming the latest in a string of title holders to drop their gold during this home stretch of WrestleMania season.
Here are all the details for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
The Street Profits are as focused as they've ever been and they are channeling every ounce of fury and frustration into their WWE Tag Team Championship opportunity. It's been over four years since Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins won tag team gold. Will their streak finally end tonight against #DIY or will their Championship aspirations require a moment of silence?
Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
Melo may not miss, but he also just doesn't know when to shut up apparently and his mouth may have written him another check his body can't cash. After a brief exchange of words last week on SmackDown, Carmelo is set to go one-on-one tonight with a very angry Randy Orton. No one knows what the voices may tell The Viper to do once the bell rings.
Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab
Charlotte Flair missed over a year of action with a serious knee injury and after having time to survey the landscape of the SmackDown Women's Division upon her return, The Queen was none too impressed with what she saw. B-Fab is now stepping up to plate to prove that Flair's assessment needs reconsideration. She'll challenge Charlotte in her first singles match since December of 2023.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown Location
Location: Olimpic Arena, Barcelona, Spain