Kevin Owens Makes Rare Appearance to Announce New WWE Dates

The WWE international takeover continues to grow.

Throughout the past few years, WWE has made international growth a top priority. The company has run major shows in countries all around the world, including Saudi Arabia, Australia, Paris, and countless others.

WWE is continuing its international growth with summer events in Canada. On Monday morning, the company announced a three-event series for Canada, with the company heading to the country for WWE Raw, SmackDown, and a special house show.

The details about the added WWE Canada events are below:

WWE Summer Tour - Thursday August 20 from inside Canada Life Place in London, Ontario

Friday Night SmackDown - Friday August 21 from inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada

WWE Raw - Monday August 24 from inside Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada

Tickets for the newly announced events in Canada will go on sale this Friday. A special pre-sale will be available for fans on May 7.

Kevin Owens took to social media on Monday morning and made the big announcement on behalf of WWE. Owens briefly talked about his neck injury before rolling into the three events that will hit Canada in August.

When the announcement was finished, Owens said that he missed the fans. Owens has not wrestled for WWE in over a year because of the surgery on his neck. WWE has not announced an official timetable for his return to the ring.

WWE has long history running events in Canada

The WWE has a long history of hosting major events in Canada. Toronto hosted WrestleMania on two different occasions. The first was WrestleMania 6, which featured Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior in the main event for the WWF Championship. The second was WrestleMania 18.

That event featured Triple H vs. Chris Jericho in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Though that was the last match on the show, the real main event was a showdown and classic match between Hulk Hogan and The Rock. The Rock won the match, but it was unforgettable due to the crowd reaction that Hogan received.

After that match, Hogan turned babyface and donned the red and yellow again.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque | Netflix

This weekend, WWE is heading to Tampa for the Backlash PLE. Announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Men's United States Championship, Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker in a grudge match, and much more.

In addition, John Cena has been officially announced for the show and will appear. Cena made a post on social media Monday morning, teasing that he had major news that he'll drop at Backlash. There are no reports available revealing what the news is, though Cena had already teased an upcoming big announcement related to Club WWE.

Cena has been the main voice behind Club WWE's marketing.