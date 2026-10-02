3 Potential 'Rare' Stipulations for Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley Feud Ending Match

Bayley has made it clear that her rivalry with Lyra Valkyria isn't over yet, but a definitive end may not be too far off.

The Role Model made her return to action last month and cost Valkyria her shot to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match as a small measure of revenge for what happened inside Madison Square Garden over the summer.

When Bayley and Valkyria met for a Saturday Night's Main Event rematch on WWE Raw, however, Lyra stole victory from the jaws of defeat when she grabbed a handful of Bayley's tights during a high-leverage cover. But the rivalry did not end there.

Bayley continued to torment Valkyria this past Monday night on WWE Raw by providing a brief distraction that helped IYO SKY pick up a win over the former Women's Intercontinental Champion.

It's fairly obvious that these two women are barreling toward a major blow-off match, and according to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it could come with a "rare" stipulation for the WWE Women's Division.

"The idea is being positioned as the culmination of their ongoing program, with the undisclosed stipulation adding another element to what has already been a lengthy feud. The same source told WrestleVotes that the stipulation would not be a Hell In A Cell match."

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley | WWE

There hasn't been a women's Hell in a Cell Match since Bianca Belair defeated Bayley to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship, now the Women's World Championship, in June 2021.

The hatred between Bayley and Valkyria would certainly warrant a Hell in a Cell Match, especially considering the blood they've already spilled during their program, but if the match Mick Foley made famous is indeed off the table, there are a few more options that could be in play.

Loser Leaves WWE match... or Loser Leaves Raw match

Bayley | WWE

Bayley fans may hate that I'm mentioning this as an option, but the Role Model's long-term future in WWE is still unclear. The latest reporting on her situation is that Bayley had agreed to conditions for a return to television following her August hiatus, but at the time, hadn't yet signed a new contract.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer was under the impression that the deal was essentially done at the time of his report, otherwise WWE would not have brought her back into the mix creatively ahead of her previous contract's expiration date sometime at the end of this year.

Even if Bayley is locked into a new deal now, a Loser Leaves WWE Match would play really well into their story. Following her win at Saturday Night's Main Event, Lyra was bragging to anyone who would listen that she had driven Bayley out of the company. She may aim to actually do it in their blow-off match, with the loser eventually popping up on SmackDown.

This stipulation has not been utilized in a women's division match since Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville ended their rivalry six years ago.

30-Minute Iron Woman Match

Here's another stipulation where Bayley has experience. The Role Model competed in the first ever 30-Minute Iron Woman Match in WWE history at NXT TakeOver: Respect on October 7, 2015. She defeated her good friend Sasha Banks, now reigning AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné, to retain the NXT Women's Championship.

This stipulation has only been booked one additional time since Bayley and Banks tore the house down in Orlando, and that was the following winter at WWE Roadblock: End of the Line. Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks that crisp December night in sudden death overtime to capture the WWE Women's Championship.

A 30-Minute Iron Woman Match would certainly fit the "rare" description from the WrestleVotes report. It would also allow both women to showcase their incredible chemistry, and all but eliminate the possibility of another cheap victory for Valkyria.

Last Woman Standing Match

Yet another rare stipulation for women's wrestling, and yet another stipulation where Bayley has experience. The last time a Last Woman Standing Match took place on a main roster WWE show was at Crown Jewel 2022, where Bianca Belair defeated the Role Model to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This was only the fourth ever Last Woman Standing Match in company history, with the fifth taking place just earlier this year. Zaria knocked off Sol Ruca on the April 21 edition of NXT in what turned out to be Ruca's farewell to Tuesday nights. The gold standard for this match, however, remains Becky Lynch and Charlotte at Evolution 2018.

A Last Woman Standing Match would once again fit the "rare" criteria, and it would allow Bayley and Lyra to brutalize each other to the point where they never want to cross paths again. It's unclear when this big match will take place, but any one of these stipulations would be worthy of a Premium Live Event booking.