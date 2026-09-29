Should The 946 Proceed With Caution Amid Naomi WWE Return Rumors?
Certain members of the Monday Night Raw locker room should proceed with caution as Naomi may be on her way back to WWE.
The former Women's World Champion has been out of action since August of last year when she announced that husband Jimmy Uso and herself were expecting their first child together.
Naomi had just successfully defended the Women's World Championship in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam inside New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, and the life-altering news required her to relinquish her title, which has been around the waist of either Stephanie Vaquer or Liv Morgan ever since.
Shortly after the shocking conclusion to Monday night's episode of WWE Raw, which saw Jaida Parker run down Jacob Fatu with a car and align herself with the 946, the insiders at False Finish gave fans a potential glimpse into how The Bloodline may counter the addition of the now former NXT standout.
While they did not report any specifics about potential creative plans or an exact return date, False Finish is reporting that WWE is preparing for Naomi's return to programming in the near future.
Will Naomi return to help The Bloodline battle the 946?
At the time of her pregnancy announcement, Naomi departed with a warning that she would be coming back one day for her Women's World Championship. Given the new dynamics of this 946/Bloodline conflict, however, she may have to put her title aspirations on hold to join her family in this fight against Royce Keys and his crew.
Naomi's potential involvement with The Bloodline is purely speculatory at this point in time, but bringing her back to oppose Jaida Parker would make a ton of sense. It's also a move that many WWE fans had been clamoring for prior to her hiatus. Besides, the Women's World Title picture is a bit crowded at the moment.
After losing the championship to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42, Stephanie Vaquer returned from injury after SummerSlam last month and promptly regained her title from the Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo star.
It was announced Monday night on WWE Raw that La Primera will be defending the Women's World Championship at Money in the Bank next month, and her opponent will be determined this coming Monday, October 5.
Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, a former Women's World Champion in her own right, will face each other in a No. 1 Contender's Match when WWE's flagship show goes live on Netflix from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The winner will move on to face Vaquer for the title in New Orleans.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino