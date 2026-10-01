Lola Vice Explains Why She Feels Right at Home on WWE Raw
Lola Vice is feeling right at home on Monday Night Raw.
The former NXT Women's Champion made her debut on the Red Brand back on the September 14 episode in Mexico City, Mexico, and made an immediate impact by qualifying for the annual Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
Vice then followed that up with a victory over Roxanne Perez this past Monday night. After a very good back-and-forth encounter with The Prodigy, who will also be competing at Money in the Bank later this month, Lola dropped Perez with a vicious spinning backfist out of nowhere and scored the three-count.
Nothing takes away nerves like experience, and Lola Vice brings plenty to Monday Night Raw
Lola is now less than 10 days away from the biggest match of her career, and a victory in New Orleans will almost certainly guarantee her first world title run on the main roster. Every single Miss Money in the Bank to date has successfully parlayed the briefcase into a championship victory.
If presented with that potentially career-altering opportunity, Vice told the No Wrestling Podcast this week that she feels fully prepared for the moment due to her time in NXT and Lucha Libre AAA.
"I feel like I belong [on WWE Raw]. I feel like, because I was able to get so much experience with AAA too, I’m just really enjoying it. I’m really not going into this stressed or nervous. I’m like, no, you’re prepared," Lola said.
"They put you in the position because they know you can handle it and you’re ready for this. That’s been my mentality going into everything I’ve done since I’ve been called up to Raw. I love Raw so much, it’s awesome, it’s an incredible show. I was so happy when they told me I was going to Raw, so happy and so excited.”
Lola Vice is one of several recent additions to the Monday Night Raw women's division, which, due to injuries and other circumstances, was lacking depth for much of the summer. Returning veterans like Stephanie Vaquer, Becky Lynch and Bayley obviously dominated the headlines, but Vice is a tremendously talented newcomer to the main roster with a very high ceiling.
On Saturday, October 10, Vice will join Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Lash Legend and Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. All five competitors who have qualified thus far are seeking their first world championship on the WWE main roster.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino