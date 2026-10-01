Lola Vice Explains Why She Feels Right at Home on WWE Raw

Lola Vice is feeling right at home on Monday Night Raw.

The former NXT Women's Champion made her debut on the Red Brand back on the September 14 episode in Mexico City, Mexico, and made an immediate impact by qualifying for the annual Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Vice then followed that up with a victory over Roxanne Perez this past Monday night. After a very good back-and-forth encounter with The Prodigy, who will also be competing at Money in the Bank later this month, Lola dropped Perez with a vicious spinning backfist out of nowhere and scored the three-count.

Nothing takes away nerves like experience, and Lola Vice brings plenty to Monday Night Raw

Lola Vice | Netflix

Lola is now less than 10 days away from the biggest match of her career, and a victory in New Orleans will almost certainly guarantee her first world title run on the main roster. Every single Miss Money in the Bank to date has successfully parlayed the briefcase into a championship victory.

If presented with that potentially career-altering opportunity, Vice told the No Wrestling Podcast this week that she feels fully prepared for the moment due to her time in NXT and Lucha Libre AAA.

"I feel like I belong [on WWE Raw]. I feel like, because I was able to get so much experience with AAA too, I’m just really enjoying it. I’m really not going into this stressed or nervous. I’m like, no, you’re prepared," Lola said.

"They put you in the position because they know you can handle it and you’re ready for this. That’s been my mentality going into everything I’ve done since I’ve been called up to Raw. I love Raw so much, it’s awesome, it’s an incredible show. I was so happy when they told me I was going to Raw, so happy and so excited.”

Lola Vice is one of several recent additions to the Monday Night Raw women's division, which, due to injuries and other circumstances, was lacking depth for much of the summer. Returning veterans like Stephanie Vaquer, Becky Lynch and Bayley obviously dominated the headlines, but Vice is a tremendously talented newcomer to the main roster with a very high ceiling.

On Saturday, October 10, Vice will join Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Lash Legend and Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. All five competitors who have qualified thus far are seeking their first world championship on the WWE main roster.