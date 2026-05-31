AAA Noche de Los Grandes Results: Identity of Original El Grande Americano Revealed

It was an absolutely shocking revelation late Saturday night in Monterrey, Mexico. It turns out that the Original El Grande Americano was really WWE's Chad Gable all along.

The first week Noche de Los Grandes was headlined by arguably the most anticipated contest in Lucha Libra AAA history. It was Mask vs. Mask as The Original El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano battled for the soul of that persona.

A jam-packed Arena Monterrey watched on in a frenzy as both men put on a chaotic and passionate no holds barred performance. In the end, a bloodied OG Americano was taken down by a running headbutt, and he was forced to reveal his true identity to the crowd.

The "Original" El Grande Americano has been UNMASKED!! 😱



It's CHAD GABLE!!! pic.twitter.com/XPGD2rR1Pr — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Chad Gable gave a heartfelt speech in defeat. He admitted that he originally donned the El Grande Americano mask so that he could master the art of Lucha Libre in an effort to finally defeat all the luchadores he truly hated.

While on that journey, he learned everything about Lucha Libre, the Mexican culture and the Mexican people, and was not too proud to admit that he could not overcome that spirit on Saturday night. He then handed over his mask to El Grande Americano, who will now be the only man with that identity moving forward, and vowed that Chad Gable would return to AAA some day.

Noche de Los Grandes was the first of two major events this weekend under the WWE umbrella, with Clash in Italy set to take place Sunday afternoon in Turin, and all three championship matches in Monterrey ended with the challengers taking home the gold. Here's everything you may have missed.

AAA Noche de Los Grandes results:

Rey Fenix defeated Laredo Kid to become the new AAA World Cruiserweight Champion. Fenix was able to power through a late low blow and connect with a Mexican Muscle Buster to become the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion for the second time in his career.

El Hijo del Vikingo defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. to win the AAA Latin American Championship. This was a relatively quick match that saw Omos, Dorian Roldan and Galeno all get involved. Amid the chaos, Vikingo hit a 630 senton to knock off the champion.

The War Raiders defeated Pagano & Psycho Clown to capture the AAA World Tag Team Championship. Tensions between Pagano and Psycho Clown finally reached a boiling point and a miscommunication between them allowed Erik and Ivar to become the new tag champs. After some post-match shoving, Pagano walked away from Psycho Clown, and he refused to help his partner as he was attacked by The War Raiders.

El Grande Americano defeated “Original” El Grande Americano in a Mask vs. Mask Match. Afterward, the OG Americano revealed himself to be none other than Chad Gable. He awarded his mask to the now lone El Grande Americano and vowed to return to AAA one day.