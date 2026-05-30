AAA Noche de los Grandes Preview: (5/30/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The two-week spectacular known as AAA Noche de los Grandes will get underway tonight in

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, with one of the most anticipated matches in company history set to take center stage.

It's been well over a year since the legendary "Original" El Grande Americano made his debut in WWE, but when he had to step away with a shoulder injury, a new El Grande Americano emerged and took the world of Lucha Libre AAA by storm.

When the "Original" El Grande Americano returned to action during the Men's Royal Rumble Match back in January, the stage was set for this generational battle for the soul of a single identity. Wrestling fans across the globe are collectively waiting with bated breathe to discover the true identity of one of these luchadores.

MASK vs. MASK



Only one will leave #AAANocheDeLosGrandes TOMORROW as the REAL El Grande Americano.



📺 Saturday

🇲🇽 8PM Mexico & LATAM on Fox One and Fox Tubi

🌎 10e/7p on Facebook & YouTube pic.twitter.com/9KwkPvnp9D — WWE (@WWE) May 30, 2026

Both the "Original" El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano will be walking into Arena Monterrey tonight under the guise of mystery, but the loser will be forced to unveil their secrets to the world after they meet in a Mask vs. Mask Match.

There are also three championship bouts that will take place during week one of Noche de los Grandes, including a battle between El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Latin American Championship.

Multiple WWE main roster Superstars will also have the opportunity to capture AAA gold. Friday Night SmackDown's Rey Fenix will take on Laredo Kid for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, and Monday Night Raw's Erik and Ivar will face off against Pagano & Psycho Clown with the AAA World Tag Team Championship on the line.

Here's everything we know about tonight's show in Monterrey. Check back for updates as cards are always subject to change.

How to watch AAA Noche de los Grandes tonight:

Watch: FOX Latin America, Lucha Libre AAA YouTube and Facebook channels, and WWE digital platforms

AAA Noche de los Grandes time:

Time: 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PST)

AAA Noche de los Grandes location:

Location: Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.

AAA Noche de los Grandes card (Announced):

Original El Grande Americano | Netflix

Mask vs. Mask: El Grande Americano vs. “Original” El Grande Americano

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Latin American Championship

Pagano & Psycho Clown (c) vs. War Raiders for the AAA World Tag Team Championship

Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship