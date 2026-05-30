AAA Noche de los Grandes Preview: (5/30/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The two-week spectacular known as AAA Noche de los Grandes will get underway tonight in
Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, with one of the most anticipated matches in company history set to take center stage.
It's been well over a year since the legendary "Original" El Grande Americano made his debut in WWE, but when he had to step away with a shoulder injury, a new El Grande Americano emerged and took the world of Lucha Libre AAA by storm.
When the "Original" El Grande Americano returned to action during the Men's Royal Rumble Match back in January, the stage was set for this generational battle for the soul of a single identity. Wrestling fans across the globe are collectively waiting with bated breathe to discover the true identity of one of these luchadores.
Both the "Original" El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano will be walking into Arena Monterrey tonight under the guise of mystery, but the loser will be forced to unveil their secrets to the world after they meet in a Mask vs. Mask Match.
There are also three championship bouts that will take place during week one of Noche de los Grandes, including a battle between El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Latin American Championship.
Multiple WWE main roster Superstars will also have the opportunity to capture AAA gold. Friday Night SmackDown's Rey Fenix will take on Laredo Kid for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, and Monday Night Raw's Erik and Ivar will face off against Pagano & Psycho Clown with the AAA World Tag Team Championship on the line.
Here's everything we know about tonight's show in Monterrey. Check back for updates as cards are always subject to change.
How to watch AAA Noche de los Grandes tonight:
Watch: FOX Latin America, Lucha Libre AAA YouTube and Facebook channels, and WWE digital platforms
AAA Noche de los Grandes time:
Time: 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PST)
AAA Noche de los Grandes location:
Location: Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.
AAA Noche de los Grandes card (Announced):
- Mask vs. Mask: El Grande Americano vs. “Original” El Grande Americano
- El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Latin American Championship
- Pagano & Psycho Clown (c) vs. War Raiders for the AAA World Tag Team Championship
- Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com