AAA Triplemanía 34 Night Two Preview: (9/13/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

If night one of AAA Triplemanía 34 holds any kind of indication, then fans may want to strap themselves before they witness a crazy conclusion to the two-night extravaganza.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has been the self-proclaimed "King of the Luchadores" ever since he won the AAA Mega Championship over a year ago, but the beloved El Grande Americano is looking to put a stop to his reign later tonight inside Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Members of the WWE Universe in el Defe already witnessed CM Punk lose his WWE Championship to Sami Zayn on Friday, while Stephanie Vaquer won back the Women's World Championship from Mysterio's Güerita, Liv Morgan, Saturday night at a live event in Chile. Perhaps a third world title change in as many days will be in store during night two of AAA Triplemanía 34.

Roxanne Perez became the No. 1 Contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship on Friday in suburban Las Vegas, but who will be the champion coming out of AAA Triplemanía 34? Flammer will be her title on the line against La Catalina in the second of four championship matches on the night.

Rey Fenix will also be defending his AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Nathan Frazer, Jack Cartwheel and Mini Vikingo in a Fatal 4-Way Match, and fresh off their victory over Damian Priest and R-Truth Friday night on SmackDown, The War Raiders will issue an open challenge for the AAA World Tag Team Titles.

Psycho Clown and El Carnicero are also set to battle it out in a Mexican Street Fight, and who knows what surprises await the crowd in Mexico City when the 15-man Copa Bardahl gets underway? Here's everything we currently know about the second night of AAA Triplemanía 34. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

How to watch AAA Triplemanía 34 tonight:

Watch: FOX Latin America, Lucha Libre AAA YouTube and Facebook channels, and WWE digital platforms

AAA Triplemanía 34 time:

Time: 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PST)

AAA Triplemanía 34 location:

Location: Arena CDMX, Mexico City, Mexico

AAA Triplemanía 34 card for night two (Announced):

Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano | WWE/AAA

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. El Grande Americano for the AAA Mega Championship

Flammer (c) vs. La Catalina for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Mini Vikingo in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Erik & Ivar (c) vs. TBD in a AAA World Tag Team Championship Open Challenge

Psycho Clown vs. El Carnicero in a Mexican Street Fight

15-Man Copa Bardahl, a battle royal type match-up with rules similar to the Royal Rumble