Stephanie Vaquer Shocks Liv Morgan in Chile to Become WWE Women's World Champion

Stephanie Vaquer is once again the Women's World Champion.

And no, there wasn't a WWE Premium Live Event or some other type of special televised production that you forgot about this weekend. This happened during the company's Latin America Tour, which made a stop at the Movistar Arena in Vaquer's home country of Chile on Saturday night.

La Primera was granted another shot to face Liv Morgan for the gold by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. He made the announcement on social media during Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, doing so in response to The Judgment Day costing Vaquer the title this past Monday night on WWE Raw and a separate incident that happened during a live event this week in Argentina.

Becky Lynch was there to make sure Stephanie Vaquer won the Women's World Championship

Because of the aforementioned incident, which involved physical altercations with two WWE officials, Pearce decided to name Becky Lynch the special guest referee for Saturday night's title rematch between Morgan and Vaquer.

The Man was put in charge to call the match down the middle and finally give Vaquer a fair opportunity to avenge her loss to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42 back in April, and thanks to a small assist from Lynch, Stephanie stopped the reign of the "Greatest Women's World Champion of Alllllllllllll-Time" dead in its tracks.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque posted video of the title change on social media after it was over, which showed Morgan and Lynch getting into a heated exchange toward the end of the match. The altercation ended when Liv shoved the special guest referee and smacked her across the face. Vaquer attempted to take advantage of the distraction, but ended up getting caught with an ObLIVion.

Morgan hand the match won at that point, but Lynch stopped her three count short and flipped her longtime rival the double bird instead, much to the delight of the crowd.

An enraged Liv Morgan then got to her feet to confront Lynch, only to be met with a super kick and an SVB. Vaquer then climbed to the top rope and connected with a picture-perfect corkscrew moonsault. Lynch was immediately in position to count the three and awarded Vaquer the Women's World Championship for the second time in her career.

The Man then raised Vaquer's hand in victory, and the two of them shared a hug in the ring after a brief exchange of words. Bayley, IYO SKY and Sol Ruca later ran down to the ring to celebrate with Stephanie as well.

Vaquer's victory marked the first time that a WWE Superstar captured a singles title during an untelevised event since Andrade El Idolo knocked off Rey Mysterio to win the Men's United States Championship nearly seven years ago.

Stephanie Vaquer | Netflix

Liv Morgan's third reign as Women's World Champion came to a screeching halt after 148 days and just two successful title defenses.

Though it was no fault of her own, because she doesn't book the matches, Morgan was heavily criticized for a lack of title defenses over the summer. Her first successful defense did not come until SummerSlam in Minneapolis, where she was forced to face 2026 Queen of the Ring winner IYO SKY.

SKY won the tournament at Night of Champions back in June, defeating Liv Morgan herself in the tournament finals to earn the guaranteed Women's World Title shot during the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'

Huge celebration for the NEW Women’s World Champion @Steph_Vaquer!!!! 🇨🇱🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/H9AtE7D3FP — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2026

WWE has now booked two shocking world title changes in as many days. Thanks to an unintended assist from Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn knocked off CM Punk in Mexico City on Friday night to become a two-time WWE Champion.

It's worth mentioning that Roman Reigns will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Penta this coming Monday night on Raw. Given the way things are going this weekend, the Tribal Chief might be in some trouble.