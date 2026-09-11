AAA Triplemanía 34 Night One Preview: (9/11/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's fight night in suburban Las Vegas as the MGM Grand Garden Arena plays host to night one of AAA Triplemanía 34.
WWE Hall of Famer and Lucha Libre AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio will be featured in the headlining match-up as he takes on the giant Omos.
Just two days out from his shot at the AAA Mega Championship, El Grande Americano will accompany Mysterio to the ring with his son, and reigning AAA Mega Champion, Dominik in the corner of Omos. The big man is seeking to end his suspension from AAA with a win, but if he loses, then he will be banned from the AAA locker room forever.
A new No. 1 Contender for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship will be determined as WWE Raw Superstars Roxanne Perez and Nattie participate in a Fatal 4-Way Match alongside AAA's Faby Apache and La Hiedra.
Meantime, there are two AAA Championships that will be up for grabs tonight. Los Psycho Circus will defend their AAA World Trios Titles against Los Perros del Mal, while La Parka is prepared to put his AAA Latin American Championship on the line against Laredo Kid and Mr. Iguana in a Triple Threat Match.
The LWO, Los Americanos, Tokyo Bad Boys and Fraxiom are also ready to tear the house down in a Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match. Here's everything we know about night one of AAA Triplemanía 34. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.
How to watch AAA Triplemanía 34 tonight:
Watch: FOX Latin America, Lucha Libre AAA YouTube and Facebook channels, and WWE digital platforms
AAA Triplemanía 34 time:
Time: 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PST)
AAA Triplemanía 34 location:
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada
AAA Triplemanía 34 card for night one (Announced):
- Rey Mysterio w/ El Grande Americano vs. Omos w/ Dominik Mysterio and Dorian Roldán - If Omos loses, he will be permanently banned from AAA.
- Roxanne Perez vs. Faby Apache vs. Nattie vs. La Hiedra in a Fatal Four-Way No. 1 Contender's Match for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
- La Parka (c) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Mr. Iguana in a Triple Threat Match for the AAA Latin American Championship
- Dave the Clown, Murder Clown & Panic Clown (c) vs. Daga, Angel & Berto for the AAA World Trios Championship
- Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde vs. Rayo Americano & Bravo Americano vs. Kento & Nobu San vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom in Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match
- Adelicious, Mini Vikingo & Mascarita Sagrada vs. Lady Shani, Jack Cartwheel & Mini Abismo
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino