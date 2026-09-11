AAA Triplemanía 34 Night One Preview: (9/11/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's fight night in suburban Las Vegas as the MGM Grand Garden Arena plays host to night one of AAA Triplemanía 34.

WWE Hall of Famer and Lucha Libre AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio will be featured in the headlining match-up as he takes on the giant Omos.

Just two days out from his shot at the AAA Mega Championship, El Grande Americano will accompany Mysterio to the ring with his son, and reigning AAA Mega Champion, Dominik in the corner of Omos. The big man is seeking to end his suspension from AAA with a win, but if he loses, then he will be banned from the AAA locker room forever.

A new No. 1 Contender for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship will be determined as WWE Raw Superstars Roxanne Perez and Nattie participate in a Fatal 4-Way Match alongside AAA's Faby Apache and La Hiedra.

Meantime, there are two AAA Championships that will be up for grabs tonight. Los Psycho Circus will defend their AAA World Trios Titles against Los Perros del Mal, while La Parka is prepared to put his AAA Latin American Championship on the line against Laredo Kid and Mr. Iguana in a Triple Threat Match.

The LWO, Los Americanos, Tokyo Bad Boys and Fraxiom are also ready to tear the house down in a Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match. Here's everything we know about night one of AAA Triplemanía 34. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

How to watch AAA Triplemanía 34 tonight:

Watch: FOX Latin America, Lucha Libre AAA YouTube and Facebook channels, and WWE digital platforms

AAA Triplemanía 34 time:

Time: 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PST)

AAA Triplemanía 34 location:

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada

AAA Triplemanía 34 card for night one (Announced):

Rey Mysterio vs. Omos | WWE/AAA

Rey Mysterio w/ El Grande Americano vs. Omos w/ Dominik Mysterio and Dorian Roldán - If Omos loses, he will be permanently banned from AAA.

Roxanne Perez vs. Faby Apache vs. Nattie vs. La Hiedra in a Fatal Four-Way No. 1 Contender's Match for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

La Parka (c) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Mr. Iguana in a Triple Threat Match for the AAA Latin American Championship

Dave the Clown, Murder Clown & Panic Clown (c) vs. Daga, Angel & Berto for the AAA World Trios Championship

Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde vs. Rayo Americano & Bravo Americano vs. Kento & Nobu San vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom in Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match

Adelicious, Mini Vikingo & Mascarita Sagrada vs. Lady Shani, Jack Cartwheel & Mini Abismo