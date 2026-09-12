AAA Triplemanía 34 Night One Results: (9/11/26): Omos Stands Tall Over Rey Mysterio

Night one of Triplemanía 34 is in the books, and Omos has officially earned his way back into Lucha Libre AAA.

The big man faced off against WWE Hall of Famer and AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio in the main event Friday night in suburban Las Vegas, and despite the best efforts of Mysterio and El Grande Americano, Omos was able to survive the 6-1-9, frog splash combo and score arguably the biggest win of his pro wrestling career.

Had Omos lost to Mysterio, he would have been permanently banned from AAA, but he was able to use his massive size advantage to instead ensure that his suspension was lifted. As Dom and Americano battled each other outside the ring, Omos hit Rey with a big boot and then a thunderous choke slam to pick up the victory. Unfortunately for the AAA General Manager, Omos wasn't finished.

¡¡¡QUE ALGUIEN HAGA ALGO!!! 😭😭😭#AAATriplemania Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/gTi0c622AD — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) September 12, 2026

Post-match, Omos kept up his assault on Rey Mysterio and didn't stop until it was necessary for medical personnel to come down to the ring to check on him. After they had strapped Rey to stretcher, Omos continued his attack. He lifted Mysterio and the stretcher up and choke slammed them through the commentary table.

It was an impactful finish to a show that also saw new AAA Trios Champions crowned, and WWE Raw superstar Roxanne Perez become the new No. 1 Contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Here's everything you may have missed from Friday night's show. Triplemanía 34 will continue Sunday night in Mexico City, where El Grande Americano will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship.

AAA Triplemanía 34 night one results:

Mini Abismo Negro & Mini Vikingo | WWE/AAA

Adelicious, Mascarita Sagrada & Mini Vikingo defeated Lady Shani, Jack Cartwheel & Mini Abismo Negro in Mixed Relevos Australianos. It appeared that Lady Shani was injured early on in the match, resulting in a medical evaluation outside the ring. Vikingo ultimately connected with a shooting star press on Negro to pick up the win for his team.

Rayo Americano & Bravo Americano defeated Nathan Frazer & Axiom, Kento & Takuma and Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match. An incredibly fun tag team match that came down to Los Americanos and Fraxiom. Frazer appeared to have the victory locked up after hitting a Fenix Splash, but Rayo broke up the pinfall attempt. Later, Bravo hit a diving headbutt onto Frazer, which allowed Rayo to make the cover and score the three count.

Roxanne Perez defeated Faby Apache, La Hiedra and Nattie in a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the No. 1 Contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. Reigning champion Flammer attempted to take out The Prodigy with her title belt toward the end of the match, but she missed and almost blasted La Hiedra instead. Perez took advantage of the situation by hitting La Hiedra with the Pop Rocks to become the new No. 1 Contender.

¡CUIDADO! Roxanne Perez se convierte en la retadora #1 por el Campeonato Reina de Reinas#AAATriplemania Las Vegas ✨ pic.twitter.com/Dmeybu6Xc1 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) September 12, 2026

La Parka defeated Laredo Kid and Mr. Iguana in a Triple Threat Match to retain the AAA Latin American Championship. This was one of those matches where you just couldn't help but get caught up in all of the action. After 12 plus minutes of chaotic fun, Mr. Iguana was taken out with a Doomsday Device. La Parka then hit a Bonebreaker on Laredo to retain his championship.

Daga, Angel & Berto w/ Karmen Petrovic defeated Dave the Clown, Murder Clown & Psycho Clown to capture the AAA World Trios Championship. Los Psycho Circus had been in possession of the trios titles for 663 days, but after El Carnicero ambushed Dave the Clown mid-bout, Los Perros del Mal were able to capitalize on the 3-on-2 advantage and win the gold.

Omos w/ Dominik Mysterio and Dorian Roldán defeated Rey Mysterio w/ El Grande Americano, and his suspension from AAA has now been lifted. The big man would have been banned from AAA forever had he lost, but Omos was able to battle back from a 6-1-9 and a frog splash that was made possible by interference from Dom and Americano. He then slammed the WWE Hall of Famer with a massive choke slam to pick up the victory.