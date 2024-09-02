BREAKING: Active WWE Raw Star Mysteriously Removed From Roster Page
Odyssey Jones has been propped up to be a big part of WWE Raw in the past month, but right now his future may be in question.
On the August 19 edition of Raw, Jones teamed with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to take on The Final Testament. In that match, Jones was positioned to look like a babyface destroyer and even a component in The New Day's teased breakup.
Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp was the first to point out Jones' removal from the active roster page.
While it's not uncommon for an active superstar to be removed from the WWE roster page, it's certainly rare to see an active superstar in a current WWE storyline get completely scrubbed.
Jones, real name Omari Palmer, is a former NXT star who was drafted to Raw in 2023 but didn't make his Raw debut until this August. Previously, Jones played offensive guard for Syracuse University until a leg injury forecd him off the footbal field.
Jones first caught WWE's attention during a Performance Center tryout in June 2018. In February 2019, he became part of a new recruitment class in Orlando, Florida that included "Big" Bronson Reed, and AEW's Daddy Magic and Nick Comoroto.
MORE: Current WWE Roster: Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Free Agents
It's not known exactly when Jones' bio was removed from the WWE roster page, but it was definitely taken down sometime between September 1 and September 2.
The Takedown will keep an eye on this breaking story as it continues to develop.