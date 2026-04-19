AJ Lee Addresses Her Future After Losing Women's IC Title at WrestleMania 42

AJ Lee is no longer the Women's Intercontinental Champion, and a potential rematch for the title doesn't seem imminent.

Your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler lost to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 42 Saturday night inside Allegiant Stadium, after The Man utilized an exposed turnbuckle and hit a Manhandle Slam to finally get the better of her bitter rival.

It was a disappointing outcome for Lee, who was competing in her first-ever singles match at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. Speaking to Jackie Redmond during the WrestleMania 42 night one post -show, Lee said everything that happened leading up to the finish was an experience that surpassed the ones from her past.

“It’s been my favorite WrestleMania experience so far. Maybe my favorite match so far. Even though I lost it," Lee said. "I got to have my family here. For a lot of them, it was the first time ever, and what I wanted to do with that entrance was represent all the fans who have been with me from day one, who have been wearing my outfits, my shirts, my shorts, and my shoes, and skipping along with me the whole way. That was for you. I love you."

Post-most, WWE cameras captured Lee's husband, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, giving his wife a bouquet of flowers in Gorilla position. He had a look of pride in his eyes as he gave his beloved a hug, but also a touch of sadness. Almost as if he knew it would be the last time she laced up her Chuck Taylors for a bit.

AJ Lee hopes to be back soon

While Lee did not outright confirm a hiatus to Jackie Redmond, you can read between the lines of her closing statement. The good news for fans of the now former Women's Intercontinental Champion is that they certainly won't have to wait another decade for her next return.

“I never got to say goodbye last time, and I felt bad about that. So this is not goodbye. But I’ll see you soon. I hope.”

The Takedown on SI had the opportunity to speak to AJ Lee prior to WrestleMania 42, and she told us that she came back to WWE with absolutely zero expectations for what her run would entail.

As she reiterated to Jackie Redmond on Saturday, she came back largely for her adoring fanbase after closing out a fulfilling career in 2015.

"Everything now feels like extra credit. It feels like sprinkles on the sundae," Lee said. "This era is about just enjoying it and being surprised and being able to soak it in and have fun every second. Did not expect a title, did not expect another Mania match. So as long as I'm just sort of here for the ride, I think fun things will come my way."