AJ Lee Tells Hilarious Story About Turning Heel on John Cena

AJ Lee has done a lot as a WWE Superstar. Lee has been the WWE Divas Champion, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, and even the General Manager of the WWE Raw brand.

Lee returned to the WWE after a years-long hiatus in September 2025, and did so as a babyface. The crowd loved her all these years later, but there was a time when Lee was a hated heel in the WWE ecosystem.

Lee turned heel in 2012 at the TLC event, and at the time she was aligned with John Cena in a semi-romantic love story angle. Cena defended his world title at the event in a TLC match, and during it, Lee turned on Cena, pushed him off a ladder, and joined Dolph Ziggler.

In a new interview with The Match-Up, Lee reminisced about that heel turn and told a very funny story about a young fan who was shook that she turned bad.

"I can’t use the words because they’re the filthiest words ever," Lee said of a little boy who yelled at her after the turn. "I turned on John Cena. Like, pushed him off a ladder, and I will never forget like going down the entrance ramp and this dad and a little boy were like, ‘yay,’ they were so happy to see me, and then I turned on John Cena and I was coming to the back and this little boy like said the most foul curse word at me, and then his dad was like, ‘yeah, that’s right!’ His dad was so proud of him."

Will AJ Lee wrestle again for WWE?

Lee returned to WWE in 2025 as the surprise tag team partner for her husband, CM Punk. Punk and Lee joined up to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the first-ever Wrestlepalooza event on ESPN.

After that match, Lee feuded with Lynch over the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. The two women wrestled for the title at WWE Elimination Chamber in Chicago where Lee beat Lynch to win the title.

Both women ran back the rematch at this year's WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas, where Lynch defeated Lee to regain her championship.

AJ Lee | WWE

Lee has not been on WWE television since the loss. It is unknown at this time whether or not she will return to the company as an active wrestler.

Lee originally retired from pro wrestling in 2015.