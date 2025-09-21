AJ Lee Wins Return Match Alongside CM Punk At WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025
AJ Lee returned to the ring in victorious fashion on Saturday night at the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE on ESPN.
Lee and husband CM Punk defeated Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in the show's co-main event. Lee won the match for her team when she tapped out Lynch with her signature Black Widow submission.
Lee hasn't wrestled a match in a decade, but knocked the ring rust off quickly. She entered the match early, but then got the hot tag later and was a heavy participant since that moment. Lee fought valiantly against Lynch throughout the match, but also had to tangle with Seth Rollins too.
Punk and Lee got some tandem offense in on Lynch and Rollins including double submissions with Lee locking in Lynch with Black Widow and Punk using The Sharpshooter to neutralize Rollins. The peak of the match was a moment outside of the ring with all four participants on the announce tables.
It looked as if Punk and Lee were going to put Rollins and Lynch through the tables at the same time, but they were reversed. Rollins and Lee tried to put them through the tables, but Punk countered Rollins. Instead, Lynch tossed Lee into Punk with Rollins his shoulders and all three of them went crashing through the table.
After that spot, Lynch carried Lee into the ring. She tried to connect with a Man Handle Slam, but Lee countered it into Black Widow. Lynch then tapped out.
AJ Lee = WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion?
Not only did Lee win the match for her team this week, but she pinned the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. This undoubtedly will make Lee a potential contender for that championship, which Lynch has held for most of the year.
Now that Lee is back, there are a multitude of dream matches for her to have in WWE. Lynch is one of them, but matches against Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, and countless are others are waiting for her as well.
Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion on three different occasions.
