BREAKING: AJ Lee Makes Highly Anticipated Return On WWE SmackDown
It finally happened.
More than a decade after she retired from professional wrestling, AJ Lee made her return to WWE Friday night on SmackDown in Chicago.
Over 16,000 fans packed into the Allstate Arena went absolutely berserk when she was introduced by her husband, and beloved Second City native, CM Punk.
Her arrival was first set up by surprise appearances from World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Sitting comfortably from a luxury box, Rollins claimed that Lynch was there to end the legacy of CM Punk once and for all. The moment The Man got into the ring, however, fans immediately began chanting for AJ Lee.
Lynch chastised the audience for having the audacity to chant someone else's name while she stood center ring. She ran down the entire Chicago sports scene until CM Punk had heard enough and made his way out to address his The Man and his hometown fans.
Punk gave Lynch one last opportunity to walk away, saying he had no beef with her. His issues had everything to do with her 'coward of a husband'. The Man failed to back down. Just like she did this past Monday night on Raw, she began slapping Punk relentlessly. Asking him what he planned to do with every strike before he eventually rolled out of the ring.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' told Lynch this was exactly the situation he was hoping to avoid. He said he would never put his hands on a lady, but thankfully, he knew exactly who to call to back him up.
It was at this moment that 'light it up' came across the loud speakers and former Divas Champion AJ Lee made her first appearance in WWE in 10 years.
The woman who made crazy cool took her sweet time getting to the ring. Trotting down the ramp with her trademark skip and that twisted look in her eyes. She gave a smile to her husband before hitting the ring and overpowering The Man with a series of strikes that looked as crisp as the day she left the company.
MORE: AJ Lee's Top 5 Career Moments Ahead As She Returns To WWE
With Lynch wobbly from the assault, Lee grabbed a handful of hair, licked her palm and delivered one last hard slap that knocked the Women's Intercontinental Champion from the ring.
Punk and Lee would then celebrate with a hug in the ring with Rollins and Lynch regrouping at the top of the stage as the show went off the air.
Will a major Mixed Tag Team Match happen at WWE Wrestlepalooza?
Friday night's events set the stage for a massive Mixed Tag Team Match. While it has not been made official for Wrestlepalooza, it is very likely that Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee is in the works for the show.
WWE is said to be loading up their next Premium Live Event with it being the first to be streamed on ESPN DTC.
John Cena versus Brock Lesnar was made official for Wrestlepalooza Friday night on SmackDown. The only other match currently announced for the show coming up on Saturday, September 20 is IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer battling it out for the vacated Women's World Championship.
