AJ Styles Goes In-Depth on His New WWE Role

What is AJ Styles' new role backstage at WWE?

On the February 23 episode of WWE Raw, AJ Styles officially retired from in-ring competition in his backyard of Atlanta, Georgia. The Phenomenal One left his jacket and gloves in the ring before being surprised by a WWE Hall of Fame induction from The Undertaker.

The Grand Slam Champion will be immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame next month in Las Vegas alongside Stephanie McMahon and Demolition. But Styles' time with the company isn't ending with his Hall of Fame induction; he has a new backstage role in the company.

AJ Styles WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026 | WWE

On the first episode of The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, AJ Styles went in-depth to let the WWE Universe know what his new role with the company entails, which will span not only the independent scene but also NXT and the WWE main roster.

"I'm on the internet, and I'm checking out talent," AJ Styles revealed. "Because it's gonna be part of my job with WWE now is I'm looking for talent. And I'm looking to see what I can do, if I can do anything for them, if they can get better, little things like that. Because if there's the possibility of them coming to -- maybe it's getting a WWE ID or something like that, then hopefully I can facilitate getting that to happen.

"As of right now, it's a little slow, but there's phone calls that's going to have to be made to make sure that my job is done. And it's not just with indie talent. It'll be NXT talent and maybe some main roster talent as well. I'm going to go to Seattle the next Monday Night Raw with talent, and just, who knows? Sometimes you need to talk to somebody to see how they're feeling, and maybe they want to go down the PC, and they want to work on some stuff. I'm that guy.

"That's what I'm there for. So the morale, if I can help make sure it's still there in a good way. I want to be that guy. So there's a lot of things that I'm going to be doing, and as things come up, it'll change. I'm sure the job will. But as of right now, that's kind of what I'm doing."

AJ Styles will be very important to the future of professional wrestling

Styles' new role with WWE will seemingly be very important for the industry as a whole for years to come. If he's given free rein not only to scout but also to help the talent currently employed by WWE, everyone can only get better by listening to someone with his vast experience.

During the podcast, Styles also confirmed that he's currently training his son to become a professional wrestler. So, a second-generation wrestler with the last name Styles will likely be part of the Performance Center in NXT in the years ahead.

AJ Styles | Netflix

With other wrestlers having served as great scouts for WWE in the past, no one has ever done it with the same number of accolades as AJ Styles has accrued throughout his career.

This is a huge win not only for Styles' but for the future of WWE as well.