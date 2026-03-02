The Undertaker Reveals Latest Inductees for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class

It seems like it was just yesterday that the New Day were breaking the record for longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

As New Day retained their tag team championships throughout 2016, newer fans began hearing about a legendary team that held the record for 478 days as champions.

Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods eventually break this record, but their chase to break the record inadvertently shone a light on this successful and intimidating tag team named Demolition.

Demolition, consisting of Ax and Smash, held the record for longest-reigning tag team champions for 28 years. The hard-hitting and fierce duo are now receiving their rightful and deserved place in the most famous wrestling Hall of Fame in the world.

Undertaker breaks the news

Undertaker has gone from collecting souls to lighting them up as the bearer of great news these days. The seven-time WWE World champion delivered the news to Ax and Smash Monday morning. via a post on X.

"Congratulations to Ax & Smash of Demolition and welcome to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026," Taker wrote alongside a video.

The last time Demolition tagged together in WWE was in 1991. The pair of face-painted warriors has waited 35 years to hear this news.

Who is Demolition?

For a team that left as much of an impact on tag team wrestling history, their run wasn't as long as other tag teams that have achieved what they have. Demolition debuted in January 1987 without the original Smash, whose real name is Bill Darsdow. The original Smash gimmick was performed by Randy Colley at first, also known as Moondog Rex.

In less than three weeks and after just two matches, Colley was replaced by Darsdow. It's Darsdow who held the gimmick down past January 1987 and played it to perfection alongside Bill Eadie, also known as Ax.

Demolition simply exploded onto the tag team wrestling scene once the duo was finalized. They remained undefeated until June of 1987 and won the WWF Tag Team championships more than a year later at WrestleMania IV.

It was at WrestleMania IV against The Powers of Pain that they broke the 370-day record of The Valiant Brothers. They would win the tag team championships two more times before disbanding in 1991.

The pair reunited for a run on the independent scene in the late 2000's, but their impact on the wrestling world was short, sweet, and simply iconic. At WrestleMania 42, they'll be recognized for everything they've done for the pro wrestling business and tag team wrestling entirely.