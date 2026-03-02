WWE Announce Date, Location and Ticket Information for 2026 Hall of Fame Ceremony

WWE and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority have announced that the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 17 inside Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of WrestleMania 42 week.

The ceremony will get underway at 9 p.m. PT (12 a.m. ET Saturday, April 18), and the company is promising to deliver an unforgettable experience for the WWE Universe.

The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026 will be headlined by former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. Her induction was announced all the way back in September when The Undertaker surprised her with news live on ESPN at WrestlePalooza.

The Deadman then made his return to television this past Monday Night on Raw to surprise the recently retired AJ Styles with the news that he would be going into the hall this year, and Taker was back at it again this afternoon when he informed Ax and Smash of Demolition that they would also be getting their long-overdue moment on the grand stage.

More inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026 will be announced in the coming weeks, as will broadcast information for those who wish to watch the ceremony on television.

As for those fans who are planning to be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42 week, there's good news if you have hopes of attending both Friday Night SmackDown and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on the same night.

No need to rush from one event to the next

The Undertaker and AJ Styles | Netflix

Dolby Live at Park MGM is directly adjacent to T-Mobile Arena, the site of the April 17 edition of SmackDown, and is an easy one or two-minute walk away. The close proximity of the venues will give fans ample time to make their way from one event to the other, with the Hall of Fame ceremony getting underway roughly an hour after SmackDown goes off the air.

Tickets for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster's website starting Monday, March 9 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

Additionally, WWE Hall of Fame Priority Passes will soon be available through On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages will provide unparalleled access, including premium seating, superstar meet & greet opportunities, and more. Tickets to SmackDown, WrestleMania 42, and the Raw after WrestleMania are all on sale now.