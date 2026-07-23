Alexa Bliss Gives Update on Her Injured Arm and SummerSlam Status

Alexa Bliss has been spotted in public wearing a brace around her left arm, which has prompted questions about her return to action on Friday Night SmackDown.

The five-time WWE Women's Champion last competed against Jade Cargill on the July 10 edition of the Blue Brand, and wound up the victim of a post-match attack. Cargill wrapped Bliss' arm inside a steel chair and bent it backward before slamming it back down onto the mat.

Bliss has made a couple of media appearances this week and has spoken on a number of topics, including the potential of 7-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady stepping into the squared circle, but it was during her chat on ESPN's Vibe Check that she gave fans an update on her recovery.

Alexa Bliss is hoping to only be out a couple more weeks

Alexa Bliss | Netflix

"[Jade Cargill] bent my elbow backward with a chair, which is fine because I have bendy elbows, but it went a little too far and when she slammed the chair, I think there is a bone chip and this ligament is a little overstretched."

There's been no report, as of this writing, that Bliss is dealing with a legit significant injury of any kind, although she did share a couple of photos of her bruised arm on social media the day after it happened. Whether she's working or shooting, Alexa told ESPN she's hoping to be back in the ring soon.

“It’s sore, but it’s more of an inconvenience with how bulky [the brace] is. It’s keeping things in place, it’s healing fast, and I’m hoping it’s just a couple of weeks and we’re good.”

When asked whether she'll be able to make an appearance at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minnesota next weekend, Bliss said she's not sure about her plans just yet, but that her tag team partner would definitely be ready to go.

Charlotte Flair will have the opportunity to earn her invite to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' Friday night on SmackDown when she wrestles Nia Jax. The winner will be added to the Fatal 5-Way Ladder Match that will crown a new Interim WWE Women's Champion.

Reigning champ Rhea Ripley is still recovering from a slightly torn meniscus, and due to her unpredictable recovery timeline, the WWE creative team decided to go with a stopgap measure instead of stripping her of the title.

Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill both qualified for the ladder match last week. Cargill's win via disqualification set up Nia Jax's second chance opportunity Friday night in Oakland, California.