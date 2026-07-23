Alexa Bliss Issues Reality Check to Tom Brady Ahead of Potential WWE Run

Tom Brady says he's ready for a run WWE. Alexa Bliss has some words of reality for the multiple-time Super Bowl Champion.

Over the weekend, Brady made some waves at Fanatics Fest when he said that he was open to having a match in WWE. On the same weekend, Brady got physical with Logan Paul during an appearance by both men.

Brady and Paul have argued back and forth through the media for months regarding WWE and the workload there compared to the NFL. Brady called pro wrestling cute, and Paul retorted with a comment about how there were more WWE Superstars who could play in the NFL than vice versa.

At their appearance together at Fanatics Fest, Brady slapped Paul in the face during a confrontation on the stage.

On Wednesday, Alexa Bliss addressed not just Tom Brady, but other celebrities trying their hand at her craft. Bliss made exclusive comments on the subject to TMZ Sports and gave Brady a reality check, but said that she enjoys when people from outside WWE try to do what she does.

“I think it’s always fun when someone comes into our world because then they learn how difficult it actually is and how intense it actually is," Bliss said. "A lot of people that come from other backgrounds and everything have amazing athletic ability, but nothing prepares your body for what goes on in WWE. Especially my first day. My first day, I was not prepared, and it’s a rude awakening."

Celebrities have a place in the TKO Group-led WWE

Jelly Roll | IMAGO / AFF-USA

The TKO Group-led WWE has been fond of bringing celebrities in for in-ring competition and appearances. Last year, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, and IShowSpeed all participated inside a ring in some capacity. Logan Paul is a full-time WWE wrestler right now, but began his tenure as a celebrity performer and worked against guys like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.

Most recently, WWE had members of the 2026 NBA Champion New York Knicks in the ring as a part of Saturday Night's Main Event from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Karl-Anthony Towns helped Danhausen defeat JD McDonagh by fighting off the Judgment Day.

In the main event segment of the show, Jalen Brunson joined WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in the ring for an acknowledgment ceremony. Brunson and Reigns were eventually interrupted by Seth Rollins.

Bliss has been out of action recently because of an arm injury she suffered at the hands of Jade Cargill. Bliss told ESPN that she was healing fine and should be back to work soon.