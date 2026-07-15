Tiffany Stratton has been part of WWE since 2021.

The former NXT Women's Champion moved up to the WWE SmackDown roster in 2024 and, since then, has won multiple titles on the brand. Stratton was sidelined late in 2025, but she now holds the WWE Women's United States Championship. Throughout her run on the main roster, Stratton has worked with numerous stars on-screen and behind the scenes.

In a new interview, Stratton commented on the current state of WWE's women's locker room and named two veterans who are leaders backstage.

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

Tiffany Stratton praises WWE's women's locker room

In an interview with KFAN, Stratton was asked whether she mentors people backstage. She replied, noting that most of the roster is trying to "navigate things," and she stated that wrestling is a tough business. Stratton then highlighted veterans Natalya and Nia Jax as two mentors that the women can go to. She also stated that the women's locker room is practically drama-free these days.

"We have such a good locker room," Stratton said. "I feel like it’s pretty much drama-free. I feel like it used to be a lot cattier back in the day, but naturally, with more TV time...it’s a lot less cutthroat. The girls have kind of bonded, and we’re all in a good place in our careers."

Stratton also discussed WWE's behind-the-scenes collaborative process. When asked about how much input she has, she noted that talent can always pitch ideas to the creative team, but the higher-ups don't always use them.

However, she said that WWE has utilized some of her pitches in the past, and she highlighted how she has suggested more ideas as she has continued to learn more about the business.

Stratton remains a prominent member of the women's division on SmackDown. She retained the WWE Women's United States Championship against Jade Cargill at WWE Night of Champions. There, Charlotte Flair interfered and helped Stratton emerge victorious at the event. Cargill got revenge by defeating Stratton's trio in a six-woman tag team match on the July 3 episode of the show.

With SummerSlam in Minneapolis on the horizon, it's unclear what her future may hold. But as a Minnesota native, it's fair to assume that Stratton will be eager to perform in her home state. Fans will have to wait and see whether Stratton will compete at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."