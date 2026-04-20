Alexa Bliss Thanks Bray Wyatt and Charlotte Flair in Heartfelt Message

Alexa Bliss wasn't on the winning end of the fatal four-way Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania on Saturday night, but she says she's still grateful and thankful for the match.

Bliss teamed up with Charlotte Flair to take on Lyra Valkyria & Bayley, Lash Legend & Nia Jax, and Brie Bella & Paige. Paige and Bella won the match and Bliss took the fall.

After the loss, Bliss took to social media and posted a heartfelt thank you to both her tag team partner, Charlotte, and the late Bray Wyatt, who had a large impact on Bliss's career trajectory.

“Charlotte, Thank you for everything this year," Bliss said. "For being with me through the laughs, the chaos, the no sleep, the not enough coffee, the fun and the always needed hugs. This may not have been our winning Mania, but l've won with having you by my side.

“Windham, thank you for impacting who I forever am as a person, as a performer, and as a friend. Your vision lives on through the Wyatt's those who all love you. Always and forever connected. Thank you Bray.”

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away in 2023. He was 36 years old.

Bliss and Wyatt worked together during the Firefly Funhouse era of the Bray Wyatt character in WWE. Bliss was a major part of the act and had a significant role in Wyatt's WrestleMania match that year against Randy Orton.

Alexa Bliss helped Charlotte Flair find herself as a performer after injury recovery

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair | Netflix

Bliss and Charlotte began teaming together in the summer of 2025. Their partnership caught momentum in the lead-up to SummerSlam. The duo won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the first time at that event.

Charlotte has publicly credited Bliss with helping her find herself as a performer, admitting she was lost coming out of WrestleMania 41 last year after she lost to Tiffany Stratton. Flair returned to wrestling at last year's Royal Rumble event after being out of action for over a year recovering from a serious knee injury.

At this year's WrestleMania, Bliss and Flair had specially coordinated entrance attire. Bliss dressed as a moth and Flair was decked out in butterfly gear.

WrestleMania 42 continued on Sunday from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. All the results and highlights from this year's 'Show of Shows' can be found here.