WWE WrestleMania 42 Results, Highlights & Live Blog for Night One (Saturday)

The Showcase of the Immortals returns to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second year in a row with WWE WrestleMania 42.

In the night one main event of WrestleMania 42, Cody Rhodes will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, who defeated Rhodes inside the Men's Elimination Chamber match to punch his ticket to Las Vegas. Orton was initially set to take on Drew McIntyre until Rhodes managed to defeat him to win back the WWE Championship on SmackDown.

Randy Orton decided to listen to the voices and violently attack Cody Rhodes on the road to WrestleMania. While it was meant to be a heel turn, the WWE Universe doubled down on their love for The Viper, forcing WWE's hand to introduce Pat McAfee into the storyline in a desperate attempt to get Orton booed when he faces Rhodes on Saturday night. Will it pay off? We'll find out soon enough.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes | WWE

While Drew McIntyre expected to be in the main event of WrestleMania as champion, Jacob Fatu made sure that didn't happen when he cost McIntyre the title against The American Nightmare. Things between Fatu and McIntyre have gotten extremely personal, and now the two men will face off later tonight in an Unsanctioned match.

The next match might not be unsanctioned, but there's so much bad blood there that it very well could have been. Tonight's card will see AJ Lee return to WrestleMania for the first time in over a decade to defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch. These two women have been at each other's throats since last September. Will they finally be able to settle their differences on the grandest stage of them all?

While Lynch and Lee's rivalry might be coming to an end, it feels like the rivalry between Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan is just getting started. La Primera will defend her Women's World Championship against this year's Women's Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan. The hatred brewing between these two performers is palpable, but only one woman can leave Las Vegas with the gold.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan | WWE

Just months ago, Seth Rollins was riding high as World Heavyweight Champion, but a shoulder injury sidelined the Visionary for several months before getting cleared to return to the ring in time for WrestleMania. While Rollins has been focused on trying to dismantle his former stable, The Vision, a roadblock by the name of Gunther stands in his path. If this match gets time, it could easily steal night one from an in-ring standpoint.

Also scheduled for tonight's show, the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles are on the line as the Irresistible Forces defend the gold against three different teams in a fatal four-way, and The Usos will team with LA Knight to take on Austin Theory, Logan Paul, and IShowSpeed.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One results:

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 42 kicks off with the host of this weekends event, John Cena. Cena speaks about this polarizing reactions regarding this show and wants to know who will step up and deliver this evening. Cena welcomes everyone to the event as the pyro goes off and it's time for our opening contest.

The Usos and LA Knight vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed. LA Knight and IShowSpeed kick off the match, Speed hits a nice bodyslam that has little effect, and he quickly tags out to Logan Paul. Jimmy Uso would be tagged in, and it wouldn't take long for Paul to tag out to Austin Theory as the pace of the match slows down.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One.

WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One card:

The Usos and LA Knight vs. Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and IShowSpeed

Unsanctioned Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax and Lash Legend (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Bella Twins (?)

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Women's World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton