WWE WrestleMania 42 Results, Highlights & Live Blog for Night Two (Sunday)

After an eventful night one, WWE WrestleMania 42 looks to finish strong on night two with a main event that everyone is talking about.

Night One of WrestleMania 42 witnessed three title changes and the shocking return of Paige, who replaced the injured Nikki Bella to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Brie Bella. But perhaps the most surprising moment of the evening saw Cody Rhodes defeat Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship. What does that mean for WrestleMania Sunday?

In the Night Two main event, CM Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns. Despite competing against each other in a triple threat match last year, this singles match has been over a decade in the making, and it doesn't seem that either man's ego can sustain a loss on the grandest stage of them all. Who leaves Las Vegas tonight with the gold? Tune in to find out.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns | Netflix

The WWE Women's Championship will also be on the line tonight as Jade Cargill puts the title on the line against Rhea Ripley. While Ripley will have her best friend, IYO SKY, in her corner, Cargill will have her new associates in B-Fab and Michin. Will the numbers game be the deciding factor in who leaves Las Vegas with the title?

Over on the Raw side of things, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio will be in action against the man he kicked out of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor. But this isn't your typical Prince, as The Demon will return to action at the Showcase of the Immortals for the first time in three years. Has Dirty Dom finally bitten off more than he can chew? We'll find out soon enough.

Night two will kick off with one of the most anticipated matches in recent WrestleMania history as former NXT Champion Oba Femi goes one-on-one with Brock Lesnar. The Ruler has been on a tear since coming to the main roster, but the Beast Incarnate stands in his way. When these two men meet in the ring later tonight, there will be no one seated inside Allegiant Stadium. Can Oba topple Brock? Only time will tell.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi | WWE

Also scheduled for night two, a huge six-man ladder match as Penta puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Rey Mysterio, Je'Von Evans, Rusev, JD McDonagh, and Dragon Lee. To round out the card, Sami Zayn defends the United States Championship against Trick Williams.

WWE WrestleMania 42 results:

Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 42 kicks of with Joe Jonas performing the National Anthem.

The Host of WrestleMania, John Cena, makes his way to the ring to address the WWE Universe. Cena calls Night One incredible and says the stage is set for a historic Night Two.

Cena reminds us that they are live on ESPN, and the crowd boos. Cena, once again, welcomes us to the event as they set off some pyro before the opening contest.

Back for ROUND ✌️



The host of #WrestleMania @JohnCena is HERE!



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/1SFDKXapLo — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar (w/ Paul Heyman). The match surprisingly begins with a collar-and-elbow tie-up. It was a stalemate. Brock Lesnar attempts his typical offense, but Oba Femi withstands it all and drops Lesnar. The Beast leaves the ring and chucks the steel steps in frustration.

Femi tries to bring Lesnar back into the ring but Lesnar drags him out to ringside and does some damage out there before returning to the ring and starts his suplex barrage on The Ruler as the crowd boos loudly.

The closing moments of the match see Lesnar hit Femi with the F5. Lesnar poses for the crowd as Femi gets to his feet and nails Lesnar with a chokeslam, followed by the Fall From Grace to score the pinfall victory.

OBA FEMI JUST BEAT BROCK LESNAR!!!! WOW!!



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/5tqbLIULet — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

After the match, Brock Lesnar takes off his gloves and boots and leaves them in the ring effectively retiring from WWE. The crowd chants, "Thank you, Brock!" as Paul Heyman looks on in shock. Heyman and Lesnar hug.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two.

WWE WrestleMania 42 card:

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee

WWE United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

Street Fight: "The Demon" Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE Women's Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns