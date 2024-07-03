Amanda Serrano: ‘I’ve Always Wanted to Step Into WWE’
Amanda Serrano sees a future in professional wrestling.
Boxing’s unified featherweight champion, Serrano has a long history of exceeding expectations in the ring. Given the opportunity, she would relish the chance to create new memories in WWE.
“I’ve always wanted to step into WWE,” said Serrano, who started training for pro wrestling five years ago. “My nephew’s dream is to become a WWE wrestler, and he’s the one who really got me into this.”
If ever there were a time for Serrano to make the jump to WWE, it is this winter. She is fighting Katie Taylor in the co-main event on the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul card, which airs on Netflix–WWE’s new home for Raw beginning in 2025. Paul has appeared on WWE programming in a storyline with his brother, WWE United States champion Logan Paul, so the timing is working in Serrano’s favor.
“Testing myself in WWE, that’s something I really want to do,” said Serrano. “I have so much respect for all the pro wrestlers, especially the women on their roster.”
Serrano will continue to be a prized commodity, permitting, of course, she keeps winning. Her next bout is July 20, which is the co-main event on the Paul-Mike Perry card. This was originally the date for Tyson-Paul, but that needed to be rescheduled due to Tyson’s health.
Instead, Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) will fight Stevie Morgan in a super lightweight battle, contested over 10, two-minute rounds. The bout takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, the hometown of Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs)–which should add some additional excitement to the fight.
In only her second year as a pro, Morgan, 34, is unproven at this level, but she carries impressive power.
“Different opponent, same outcome,” said Serrano, 35. “Stevie Morgan is the next test. My focus is on her.”
Serrano last fought in October, defeating Danila Ramos by unanimous decision for her fourth straight victory. That bout was the first-ever women’s unified world championship to be fought over 12, three-minute rounds, equal to any men’s championship fight, and it marked the first time a women’s fight has gone the full twelve-by-three.
She was also scheduled to fight Nina Meinke in March, but was declared medically unfit to compete by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission on the day of the fight. As it turned out, that was because of eye irritation due to a hair product used two days prior.
“I went to the arena ready to fight,” said Serrano. “I wanted to fight, but it wasn’t approved. I was so hurt that I couldn’t fight. I was devastated.”
In addition to the upcoming fight on July 20, which airs on DAZN pay-per-view, Serrano also has a highly anticipated rematch with Taylor on the rescheduled Tyson-Paul card in November. In their first fight, they headlined Madison Square Garden in 2019, a historic bout that ended with Morgan getting her hand raised with a split decision victory.
Serrano has no shortage of career highlights. The first-ever Puerto Rican undisputed world champion, she started her ongoing featherweight title reign by defeating Heather Hardy in a 10-round fight in 2019 to win the WBO belt, a title she has since defended six times. There was also the vicious battle against WBA featherweight champion Erika Cruz in 2023, where Serrano crowned herself the undisputed featherweight champion. Yet a victory against Taylor would be a career-defining moment.
Their rematch against Taylor in November will be contested for the undisputed super lightweight women’s championship.
“I love going in there, throwing punches, and stealing the show,” said Serrano. “There are going to be great fights, especially Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry. But I’m going to steal the show.”