Another Member of the Steiner Family Eyeing a WWE Career

If wrestling has more than one royal family, then the Steiners would certainly make the cut by most people's metrics.

Bron Breakker, real name Bronson Rechsteiner, is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and the nephew of his Hall of Fame uncle Scott Steiner. He's just hours away from facing Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash in a grudge match where he's determined to prove that he is ready to be the face of the entire company.

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't see Breakker as a future World Champion and WrestleMania main eventer. He was about as blue chip as a prospect gets when he joined NXT fresh out of training camp with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, and his cousin may be taking a similar path to WWE in the near future.

Another Steiner family members sees a future in professional wrestling

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins | Netflix

Brock Rechsteiner, the son of Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner, just wrapped up his collegiate football career, where he was a wide receiver at Jacksonville State. He went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but has earned an opportunity to show what he can do during rookie minicamp for the New Orleans Saints.

He's already been tied to WWE through an NIL deal, and he spoke to WDSU News this week about his potential future in professional wrestling. He definitely plans to pursue a career in the business, in large part due to the work of his father.

"It really inspired me when he got inducted into the Hall of Fame, back in Dallas, I think it was 2022. That inspired me to, once I’m done playing football — I want to pursue football as long as I can, play as long as I can — but once I’m done, I’ll get into wrestling too.”

Saints rookie WR @brocksteiner comes from a wrestling family. His dad is @WWE Hall of Famer @ScottSteiner and uncle is Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. His cousin is a superstar in WWE @bronbreakkerwwe. Brock talks Saints & pursuing wrestling after football. @wdsu pic.twitter.com/2p3s7USJEr — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) May 8, 2026

Rechsteiner has already gotten a taste of what it takes to be a WWE Superstar. He told WDSU News that he works out with his cousin quite often back home, and Bron Breakker is also encouraging him to get into wrestling.

“I go fishing with him a lot, because he moved back to Georgia. And he really convinced me to, once I’m done playing football, he said, play football as long as I can, and once I’m done playing football, get into the wrestling business.”

Brock did say that he'd like to keep the Steiner name if he ultimately does make it to WWE television. The chances of that have to be slim, considering that Bron had to adopt a new last name upon his debut with the company.