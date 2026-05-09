WWE Backlash 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

It's the fallout from WrestleMania 42 at WWE Backlash 2026, taking place in the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk in Las Vegas to win the World Heavyweight Championship, and "The Tribal Chief" must now defend the title against someone from his own family.

Jacob Fatu, who scored an impressive win against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, has stepped up to try to take everything from Reigns, including the newly won title. Whether or not he can achieve his goal could come down to Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, who figure to play a pivotal role in the latest chapter of The Bloodline saga.

Meanwhile, it's a WrestleMania rematch when Trick Williams defends the United States Championship against Sami Zayn. Trick dethroned Zayn last month for the title, but the former champion is out to prove that the recent boos towards him are misguided.

Elsewhere, Backlash will feature two rivalry matches, with a few participants seeking revenge.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will finally face off in a one-on-one setting after both returned from injury, while Asuka and IYO SKY enter a highly anticipated showdown that has been brewing for months.

And who will be Danhausen's mystery tag team partner in his match against The Miz and Kit Wilson?

Also, John Cena will make a "history-making" announcement that he has stated will change the WWE experience for superstars and fans.

Here is everything we know about tonight's Backlash 2026 in Tampa:

Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns (c) - World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu | WWE

This opportunity means everything to Fatu, and he has made it clear that he will do anything to sit at the top of WWE.

That includes bringing out the legendary Tongan Death Grip, which Fatu has used on Reigns in recent weeks. If he does it again at Backlash, it will be a changing of the guard within The Bloodline.

If he doesn't? Fatu may have no choice but to officially acknowledge Reigns.

Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams (c) - United States Championship

Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams | WWE

The Gingerbread Man is no more after Zayn's ruthless attack, which gives Trick added motivation entering this rematch between two rivals.

But there is something different about Zayn, who is leaning into selfish tactics to move closer towards his ultimate goal of being a world champion in WWE.

Can he get back the United States Championship? Or will the champion whoop that trick?

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker | WWE

At one point, the duo of Rollins and Breakker seemed destined to rule WWE for years to come.

However, Breakker turned on Rollins in surprising fashion last October, leading to "The Vision" sporting a new look with Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Paul Heyman as its core members.

It took a while to get to this match due to the injuries, but the hatred between these superstars should be on full display.

Asuka vs. IYO SKY

IYO SKY vs. Asuka | WWE

There is an obvious missing piece to this equation, as Kairi Sane was among the recent departures on the WWE roster. That leaves a bit of a gap in the long-running story between Asuka and IYO, unless Sane makes a shocking return at Backlash.

Either way, it's two of the best women's wrestlers in the world aiming for a defining victory, and that is a compelling setup entering a match that was at one point rumored to be on the WrestleMania card.

Danhausen and ??? vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson

Danhausen and ??? vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson | WWE

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Danhausen's mystery partner for this match, with guesses ranging from CM Punk to Jelly Roll to even John Cena.

When you are very nice and very evil, you have options, and Danhausen also has the monies to pay lots of money to a top star.

Can Miz and Wilson cheat their way into lifting Danhausen's curse? Or will Danhausen earn the win in his in-ring WWE PLE debut?

WWe Backlash Date

Date: May 9, 2026

How to Watch WWE Backlash 2026

Watch: ESPN Unlimited (United States), Netflix (International) and ESPN2 (first hour only)

WWE Backlash 2026 Start Time

Time: 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

WWE Backlash 2026 Location

Location: Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, FL

WWE Backlash 2026 Match Card (Announced)

Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns (c) for the World Heavyweight Championship

Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams (c) for the United States Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Asuka vs. IYO SKY

Danhausen and ??? vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson