Another Tag Team is Reportedly WWE Bound

Even more talent have now been linked to WWE.

The company has been scouring the globe for free agent acquisitions over the past several weeks and there are a number of wrestlers who have reportedly signed, or are on the verge of signing, new contracts.

It was just on Tuesday that Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported WWE's interest in independent star Richard Holliday and Hiromu Takahashi, whose contract with NJPW expired back in January.

Hiromu Takahashi | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Takahashi spent 16 years with NJPW and captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship on five separate occasions. He's also wrestled for ROH, CMLL and a handful of times for All Elite Wrestling. His last AEW appearance came at Forbidden Door 2025, where he unsuccessfully challenged Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship.

Other names rumored to be joining WWE in the near future include former United States Champion and Money in the Bank winner Baron Corbin. His first tenure with the company came to an end during the fall of 2024, and he's been performing across the independent circuit under the name of Bishop Dyer ever since.

He had most recently been working as a freelance talent for Major League Wrestling, but amid the rumors of his WWE return, Dyer was "locked out" of the promotion this past Saturday night on MLW Fusion and stripped of his MLW World Tag Team Championship.

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champions Mike Santana and Eric Young are also rumored to be WWE-bound after departing TNA in recent days, and Big Bill appears to be on his way back once his AEW contract expires this summer.

Big Bill, formerly known as Big Cass, is expected to reunite with his old WWE tag team partner Enzo Amore upon his return. The once popular and entertaining duo will add some much needed depth to the WWE men's tag team division, which is going through a transition phase following the departures of The New Day and Motor City Machine Guns earlier this year. And more help appears to be on the way.

Independent Australian tag team will reportedly join WWE

The Dropouts have only been teaming together for a few years now, but they've continued to gain popularity on the independent circuit. It was reported Wednesday evening by Fightful Select that the pair will soon get the opportunity to showcase their skills on WWE programming.

"Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp and Ella Jay have learned that The Dropouts are expected to be making their way to WWE by those in the company. The team consisting of Scott Green and The Tuckman finished up in Australian Wrestling recently, fueling the rumors."

The Tuckman has specifically garnered attention for his high-energy entrances. He and Green recently attended a WWE tryout.