WWE Rumored to Be Bringing Another New Face to the Company

WWE has been linked to a number of free agents in recent weeks, and another name has now been added to that list.

At the same time that longtime company veterans like Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Sheamus are on their way out due to failed contract restructures, several other talents could soon be adding depth to locker rooms across all three brands.

Mike Santana, Eric Young, Zilla Fatu, Enzo Amore, Big Bill and Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin, have all been connected to WWE in some way, shape or form since hitting the open market. Santana's TNA contract was due to expire shortly after he dropped the world title to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary, while Eric Young requested and was granted his release.

Bishop Dyer | MLW Twitter

Dyer, meanwhile, was "locked out" of Major League Wrestling and stripped of his MLW Tag Team Title this past Saturday on MLW Fusion after making unreasonable demands during storyline contract negotiations.

Big Bill is still listed as an active competitor on AEW's roster page, but he has reportedly given notice that he's going to let his contract expire sometime this summer.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is likely to bring in several new wrestlers in the near future, including Hiromu Takahashi. It's been rumored for weeks now that the five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion was WWE-bound, where he will likely cross paths once again with one of his old rivals.

Naraku, formerly known as EVIL, made his NXT debut earlier this year. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion quickly established himself as a main player on Tuesday nights by challenging Tony D'Angelo for the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash. Naraku and Takahashi have had over 200 matches against each other in NJPW, dating back to 2011.

Naraku / EVIL | NJPW

SRS is also now reporting that WWE has interest in one of the top independent acts on the free agent market.

WWE expected to sign Richard Holliday

Sources have told Fightful Select that indie star Richard Holliday could be signed to a WWE contract soon, if he hasn't put pen to paper already.

"Holliday is one of the most highly touted independent wrestlers, and has had a couple of WWE tryouts in recent years," Ross Sapp wrote in his report Tuesday evening. "He was also considered for the role of Mr. Elegance in TNA at one point."

Holliday, now 33 years old, has been cruising the wrestling circuit for over a decade. He's competed for a number of independent promotions across the globe and had a lengthy tenure with Major League Wrestling that came to an end in 2024.

He became Reality of Wrestling's Legacy Champion back in May, and recently challenged for the Real Canadian Wrestling British Commonwealth Title.