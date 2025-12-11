Gunther Sees Match With John Cena As A Passing Of The Torch Momemnt

The tournament to determine John Cena's last ever WWE opponent has come and gone, with it being confirmed that Cena will face "The Ring General" and former two-time World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.

The list of achievements Gunther has collected since joining WWE in 2019 is already extensive, including his record-setting reigns with the WWE United Kingdom and Intercontinental Championships. Additionally, he will be the man who officially retired both Bill Goldberg and John Cena.

Gunther's take on Cena and passing the torch

Making an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Gunther was asked about his match at Saturday Night's Main Event being seen as a passing of the torch moment, to which he responded.

"I think John Cena represents a certain generation of WWE superstars, and I represent the newer generation. A lot has changed in WWE. It's a very international roster now, very diverse, and I think I represent that very well. So in that sense, it definitely is a passing of the torch for the future.” Gunther, First Take

Gunther also gave his feelings on Cena while speaking with Stephen A. Smith, as Gunther started wrestling 20 years ago, around the time that Cena was capturing his first WWE Championship back at WrestleMania 21.

"I remember that I hated that guy in jorts on that TV week by week, and I always thought it doesn't belong in the ring. I'm a big purist, I'm a big traditionalist, and I said it on Monday. John Cena is definitely the greatest sports entertainer of all time, but I'm the greatest professional wrestler." Gunther

Saturday Night's Main Event: John Cena's Final Match

Outside of the retirement match John Cena will be having against Gunther, the rest of Saturday Night's Main Event is being dedicated to having NXT talent square off against main roster talent.

One of those matches will see a fan-favorite in NXT, Sol Ruca, face off against former WWE Women's Champion Bayley. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will also be putting the World Tag Team Championships on the line when they compete against TNA's Leon Slater and NXT's Je'Von Evans.

And last but not least, the biggest match besides Cena vs. Gunther is a Champion vs. Champion match between the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and the NXT Champion Oba Femi. This match was confirmed when Rhodes announced that whoever won between Ricky Saints and Oba Femi at NXT Deadline would get the opportunity to face him.

