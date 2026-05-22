Asuka Breaks Silence With an Important Update on Her WWE Future

Asuka has issued a statement regarding her WWE future.

The last few months in WWE have been very interesting for The Empress of Tomorrow. On the road to WrestleMania 42, Asuka was locked into a rivalry with IYO SKY, with her Kabuki Warriors tag team partner Kairi Sane stuck in the middle. While many expected this match to take place as the Showcase of the Immortals, it was instead held off for the next premium live event, Backlash.

Between WrestleMania 42 and Backlash, Kairi Sane was among the nearly 30 talents who were given their WWE releases. This would leave a gigantic hole in the storyline between Asuka and IYO SKY heading into their big match at Backlash.

IYO SKY and Asuka | WWE

Despite that, the two women delivered an excellent match that ended with Asuka seemingly walking away from the company. Asuka would appear the following night on Raw, essentially passing the torch to SKY before walking out the door of the venue in a very emotional moment.

Asuka confirms she's still with WWE, but her appearances will be rare

Since then, there have been many rumors and reports about Asuka's future in WWE, but now we have an official statement from The Empress of Tomorrow herself. Asuka took to her official YouTube page, KanaChanTV, on Thursday evening to address the rumors and reports surrounding her WWE status and what to expect from her going forward.

"Things have been super busy lately, so I know it's been a minute since my last video," Asuka began. "But now that things have finally settled down a bit, I'm back! It's already been about two weeks since my last match at Backlash. I know there are a ton of rumors flying around out there. People asking, 'Are we ever going to see Asuka wrestle again? Is she going back to Japan? Is she leaving WWE?'

"The truth is, it was a personal matter — I reached out to WWE, and we talked it through. But let's be clear — as you all know from watching my matches, I can still GO. I am still at the top of my game! I've been with WWE for over 10 years now, almost like it was just a given. And because it became such a part of your daily routine, I think my presence there just became something everyone took for granted.

"But remember... nothing lasts forever. Everything is finite. You see, I'm not just a wrestler by trade; I'm a designer, too. Even the way I live my life has to be art. I'm sure you're all wondering what's next for me and how I'll be involved with TV and the tours moving forward. But don't forget — I am still officially with WWE. So there's a chance I might just pop up in front of you when you least expect it!

"Let's be honest, no one will ever make the kind of historic impact I made from day one. I don't think anyone will ever climb to the top non-stop, grabbing every title and accolade along the way — the way I did. And because I'm a true pioneer, there will NEVER be another Asuka! So from here on out, if you ever catch a glimpse of me, you better cherish it. Because it's going to be rare."

It sounds like Asuka's full-time WWE career has come to an end

Asuka and IYO SKY | WWE

Based on Asuka's own words, it doesn't sound like we'll ever see her competing full-time in WWE again. It appears whatever personal matter she needed to take care of in Japan is serious enough for her to step away as a full-time competitor.

At the same time, a lot of what Asuka had to say should be taken to heart by everyone in the WWE Universe. Perhaps we do take these men and women for granted way too often as we watch them compete and grow on a weekly basis for years on end.

While it's clear we haven't seen the last of Asuka in WWE, we need to remember that when we do see her in the future, we should cherish these moments and matches, because we won't know for sure if it will be her last.