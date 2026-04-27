Rumor Killer on Kairi Sane's Status Following WWE Release

While we wish there was a better update to share, there has been no change in Kairi Sane's status since her sudden release this past Friday night.

The multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was among more than two-dozen post-WrestleMania roster cuts, that also included Aleister Black, Zelina Vega and all of the Wyatt Sicks.

Sane was one of the more shocking departures, given that she was a central figure in the ongoing rivalry between IYO SKY and Asuka, and fans have been expressing their outrage all weekend long.

#WeWantKairi has been consistently trending on social media ever since the news first broke, and claims have now started to circulate that the online campaign has caused WWE to reconsider its decision to cut her from the roster. Those are, unfortunately, unfounded.

Kairi Sane is not back with WWE and will not be on Raw tonight

Asuka & Kairi Sane | Netflix

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has repeatedly been asked by subscribers whether there's a chance that Kairi Sane could be back on Raw as early as tonight in Laredo, Texas, but he has now shot down any and all speculation that Sane is back with the company. At least for now.

"PWInsider.com has been asked by a number of readers about claims the Kairi Sane WWE release had been rescinded or whether she could appear on tonight's Raw," Johnson wrote late Monday morning. "Neither of those claims are correct."

Even if WWE was reconsidering Sane's departure from the company, Johnson has reported that Kairi Sane is already back in Japan. So there is absolutely zero chance that she will appear on tonight's show to continue her story with IYO and Asuka.

That's not to say that the company hasn't taken notice of the online Kairi campaign, because it's a near-guarantee that they have. We've seen overwhelming fan support alter the course of a superstar's career before, most recently with R-Truth.

He was informed last summer that his WWE contract would not be renewed, and he was back just a week later — on a brand-new deal — due to the astonishing amount of fan backlash. Truth is now one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions alongside his old Judgment Day cohort Damian Priest.

It'll be interesting to see if Kairi Sane's fan support moves from social media to inside the Sames Auto Arena when Monday Night Raw goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Netflix.