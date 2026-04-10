Austin Theory Details Injury That Kept Him Out of Action for Months

Austin Theory's WWE career is on an upswing after hitting a bit of a low point in 2025.

After missing several months of action due to injury, Theory made his return to the company back in December when he revealed himself to be the masked individual who helped Team Vision pick up their victory at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Now a full-fledged member of the group, Theory is one half of the World Tag Team Champions and about to make his return to WrestleMania after missing out on last year's event.

Austin Theory | WWE

Austin Theory suffered a hernia injury at some point, but kept wrestling

Theory was a guest on a recent episode of the Mark Hoke Show to preview his upcoming bout at the 'Showcase of the Immortals', and he revealed that he had been trying to work through the injury that eventually put him on the shelf.

“I was actually wrestling with a hernia for a very long time. And as gross as it is, I was having to pop it back in after certain matches and yeah, just stuff people don’t know about. They don’t know when somebody goes to the ring what the damage is, but I was in a good spot… and even when it was hitting a low for me, I was doing everything that I could to just stay and keep the wheels turning."

As much as he tried to keep going, everyone has their breaking point. Theory said he wrestled a Main Event match back in July and wasn't able to self-correct his hernia issue. He ended up taking a trip to the emergency room that night and pondering his future with WWE.

"My contract was actually coming up, so a lot of things were hitting me personally and that’s kind of one of those things, that’s a low point in your life where you get really rocked, and to me, those points, you either stay down or you pick yourself up and you become a version of yourself that’s always been in you."

Theory said his time away from the ring helped reframe his mindset and his vision for the future is now clear, pun potentially intended.

He'll be taking part in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 42. It's be Austin Theory, Logan Paul and streamer IShowSpeed taking on The Usos and Logan Paul. That bout is the reported front-runner to jerk the curtain Saturday night inside Allegiant Stadium.