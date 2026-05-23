WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Three title matches are set for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Vision duo of Logan Paul and Austin Theory will defend the World Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits, and there is intrigue surrounding a few other superstars who could play a role in the match.

There has been tension brewing between The Street Profits and Seth Rollins, with the latter still having plenty of unfinished business with Bron Breakker.

Can Rollins help Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins thwart The Vision's plan to retain the titles?

Meanwhile, the Women's Tag Team Championships are also up for grabs, as current champions Paige and Brie Bella face the former champions in Lash Legend and Nia Jax.

Paige made her surprising WWE return at WrestleMania 42 to sub in for the injured Nikki Bella, but this figures to be the most formidable opponents yet for the newly-formed team.

Also announced is Penta defending the Intercontinental Championship against Ethan Page. The former NXT Champion has his sights set on making an impact in his first title match on the WWE main roster, but Penta has been on quite a run since winning the championship from Dominik Mysterio back in March.

Elsewhere, Becky Lynch will go one-on-one with Sol Ruca, and WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley teams with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to take on Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-FAB.

Here is everything we know about tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event in Fort Wayne. Check back for more updates throughout the day.

The Street Profits vs. The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) (c) - World Tag Team Championships

Street Profits vs. The Vision | WWE

The drama between Rollins, Ford, and Dawkins is a noteworthy development entering this match, which could be exactly what The Vision wants.

Paul Heyman always has a plan, and that should once again be the theme in this one, especially if Breakker or a returning Bronson Reed interferes to guarantee a victory for Paul and Theory.

Ethan Page vs. Penta (c) - Intercontinental Championship

Ethan Page vs. Penta | WWE

Page does not lack confidence, and he made that much clear during his sit-down interview with Michael Cole on this week's Raw.

But Penta has been one of the hottest superstars in WWE since becoming Intercontinental Champion, and both superstars will likely hold nothing back to walk out with the title.

The Irresistible Forces (Lash Legend and Nia Jax) vs. Scream Mode (Paige and Brie Bella) - Women's Tag Team Championships

Lash Legend and Nia Jax vs. Paige and Brie Bella | WWE

Legend and Jax have been on a mission to reclaim the gold, and their aggression should be on full display against Paige and Brie.

WWE fans have been anticipating Nikki's return from injury, so perhaps that could be a story to watch in this title match.

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

Becky Lynch | Netflix

At first, this was listed as a non-title match. Then it was changed to a title match. After that, it was changed back to a non-title match.

It's unknown why WWE shifted plans for the clash between Lynch and Ruca, but it does offer a bit more interest as to what direction things are headed between "The Man" and one of the top up-and-coming talents in the women's division.

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-FAB

Six-Woman Tag Team Match | WWE

Can Ripley and Flair stay on the same page, given their history as rivals? That is the most compelling tidbit for this six-woman tag team match.

Cargill is eying a rematch for the WWE Women's Championship, and she could be in line to get that if she can lead her team to a huge win.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location

Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

How To Watch Saturday Night's Main Event

Streaming: Peacock

Match Card (Announced):

The Street Profits vs. The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) (c) for the World Tag Team Championships

Ethan Page vs. Penta (c) for the Intercontinental Championship

The Irresistible Forces (Lash Legend and Nia Jax) vs. Scream Mode (Paige and Brie Bella) (c) for the Women's Tag Team Championships

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-FAB in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match