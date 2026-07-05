Bad Bunny's Return to Pro Wrestling Teased Saturday Night During AAA

El Campeón made his Lucha Libre AAA debut on Saturday night. Could his buddy Bad Bunny be next?

AAA General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio had been promising for weeks that a former World Heavyweight Champion would be making their way to AAA, and he delivered with the arrival of Damian Priest during the July 4 edition of AAA on Fox.

The reigning WWE Tag Team Champion then made some promises of his own during an in-ring promo. Priest said he was in AAA to dominate the competition, and he put all current titleholders on notice.

Damian Priest didn’t come to AAA to make friends ⚔️🔥 pic.twitter.com/XZYubPaOVV — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2026

Could Bad Bunny make his pro wrestling return in Lucha Libre AAA?

It was already established this past Friday night on SmackDown that Priest and R-Truth would be facing the AAA World Tag Team Champions, Erik and Ivar of the War Raiders, in a winner-take-all match. A date has not yet been set for that match, as General Manager Nick Aldis was not present at the show to make it official due to a storyline suspension.

Moments after introducing Priest to the crowd Saturday night, Rey Mysterio made his way back to the English-language commentary desk with Corey Graves and fellow Hall of Famer JBL.

With Priest now in the mix, JBL asked Mysterio about the possibility of bringing multi-time Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny to AAA. The former world champion then raised a few eyebrows when he claimed to be working on that as well.

Bad Bunny has not performed inside a wrestling ring in over three years. His last appearance came at Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he defeated Damian Priest in a critically acclaimed street fight in the midst of a rock show-like atmosphere.

Benito is widely considered to be among the best celebrity wrestlers of all time, with many members of the locker room accepting him as a full-blown WWE Superstar. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, where he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match. He was also a surprise entrant in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

We'll keep you updated on a potential Bad Bunny return to the ring, just as soon as more information becomes available.

AAA on Fox Match Results for July 4:

Flammer vs. Lady Shani | Lucha Libre AAA

Lady Shani defeated AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer in a non-title match.

La Parka & Mr. Iguana defeated Dinamico & Drago and Money Machine in a triple threat tag team match.

El Fiscal and Abismo Negro Jr. fought to a No Contest.