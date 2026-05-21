Baron Corbin Responds to Reports on His WWE Return

Is Baron Corbin really returning to WWE? That seems to be up for debate at the moment.

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin departed the company in November 2024 after being informed that his contract wouldn't be renewed. Since his departure, Corbin has reinvented himself as Bishop Dyer, finding success in MLW alongside Donovan Dijak as the Skyscrapers.

Dyer also recently competed for AEW in a dark match and worked multiple big events overseas for various independent companies. But recent reports have suggested that Dyer has wrapped up his obligations with multiple companies and is on his way back to WWE.

But is that information accurate?

Baron Corbin | Shannon Heupel

Baron Corbin seemingly pushes back on WWE return reports

Following yesterday's report, which stated that Dyer had wrapped up his obligations with multiple companies he's been working with and has either already re-signed with WWE or would be doing so imminently, the former WWE Superstar took to social media to seemingly dispute these claims, tweeting out:

"Had to correct my horrible grammar. I accepted 8 shows in Europe. My eye is still swollen from Australia. I also didn’t know I was done with some of these companies. Whoever is making my schedule needs to let me know this shit. I thought it was me but apparently it’s not," Bishop Dyer said in a post.

While the former Baron Corbin seems to be pushing back on the idea that his obligations with multiple companies have wrapped up, he stopped short of straight out denying a WWE return. So the verdict is seemingly still out on where we'll see Bishop Dyer next.

Had to correct my horrible grammar. I accepted 8 shows in Europe. My eye is still swollen from Australia. I also didn’t know i was done with some of these companies. Who ever is making my schedule needs to let me know this shit. I thought it was me but apparently it’s not. https://t.co/Z5wc3NOuL3 — Tom (@TomPestock) May 21, 2026

Baron Corbin considered a "locker room favorite" in WWE

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the reports of Baron Corbin's WWE return were once again discussed. WrestleVotes added that Corbin is considered a locker room favorite by people within the company, confirming that the general belief is that Corbin's on his way back to WWE.

As for what Corbin would be doing upon his WWE return, the popular online fan theory is that he is the body Danhausen is trying to bring back to life in last week's SmackDown segment.

Corbin is no stranger to doing comedy in WWE, so being paired up with the ultra-popular Danhausen would make a lot of sense for both men.

It seems likely that Danhausen will give the WWE Universe another clue on Friday night on SmackDown, either confirming fans' theories or sending them back to the drawing board.