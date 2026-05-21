Major Update on Baron Corbin's Potential Return to WWE

Tom Pestock is reportedly on his way back to WWE.

The man formerly known as Baron Corbin has been heavily rumored to be heading toward a reunion with the company he called home for well over a decade.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer was the first to break the news over the weekend, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has followed up with a major update. He reported Wednesday evening that Pestock has been wrapping up his commitments elsewhere in preparation for his next career move.

He is Bishop Dyer dumbass pic.twitter.com/x174ghY60W — MLW (@MLW) March 13, 2026

"Baron Corbin looks like he's headed back to WWE," Ross Sapp said in his report. "Corbin has finished up obligations with some companies he had been working with regularly. Among them included MLW, where he teamed with Donovan Dijak as the Skyscrapers. Those that we spoke to in the industry believe that he is either signed by WWE or will be imminently."

Pestock last appeared in a WWE ring in October 2024, weeks before he was informed that the company would not be renewing his contract. He's spent the past couple of years competing for a number of promotions under the name of Bishop Dyer.

Dyer and Dijak have had a very successful run as a tag team in Major League Wrestling. The Skyscrapers have been the MLW World Tag Team Champions for 329 days and counting, but a change will soon need to be made there.

Will it be Baron Corbin or Bishop Dyer who wrestles for WWE?

Aug 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baron Corbin (white shirt) during SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Takedown on SI independently confirmed that Pestock has been working for MLW as a freelancer, meaning that he wasn't tied down to the company with any kind of long-term commitment when this opportunity to return to WWE presented itself.

There's no word yet on what name Pestock will use once he re-debuts with WWE. He's publicly stated on multiple occasions that Baron Corbin is "dead", as he wanted to build a new persona for himself from scratch.

Matt Cardona faced a similar situation when he re-signed with the company last year. His initial appearance was under his old ring name of Zack Ryder, but he's been performing under his legal name ever since.

Danhausen | WWE

There is no exact timeline for Pestock's return to WWE, but Dave Meltzer has speculated that he could be involved with Danhausen when he does pop up on programming. Perhaps, as the "something bigger" that Danhausen is currently constructing in his lab on Friday Night SmackDown.

We'll keep you updated on the future of Baron Corbin, Bishop Dyer, just as soon as more information becomes available.