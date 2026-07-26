Bayley Returns to the Ring at WWE Live Event

Bayley may not be finished with Lyra Valkyria just yet.

The Role Model has not been seen on WWE programming since she lost to Lyra at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month, but she did surprise fans in Stockton, California, with an appearance during the July 25 live event.

As Lyra Valkyria was getting prepared to wrestle Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Bayley jumped her former friend and tag team partner from behind. She would also get into it with Ruca, prompting the referee to ring the bell for a triple threat match on the fly. Footage of the event was captured by the X user below.

Bayley came back and attacked Lyra valkeria at the live show #wwestockton pic.twitter.com/kvdnn1UKrr — ғᴀɪᴛʜ ♡⚠ (@usos_cautionary) July 26, 2026

Bayley's name has been in the news a great deal recently as her current contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire by the end of the year.

There has also been heavy speculation about her future with the company, with many believing that Valkyria's victory and post-match Nightwing onto the steel steps inside Madison Square Garden was done to write Bayley off of television until her contract situation has been ironed out.

Bayley is expected to garner heavy interest should she hit free agency

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | WWE

Let's be clear about something. A single live event appearance does not clearly indicate that something has changed regarding Bayley's WWE status. Just like her being pulled from the WWE tryout meet-and-greet in Minneapolis in favor of Ivy Nile is not an indicator that she's on her way out of the company.

What this does mean is that she has not finished up with WWE. At least not yet. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported last week that Bayley has not re-signed with the company, and the subject of her pending free agency has been a major talking point within rival AEW for over a year.

Bayley's potential departure has reportedly been discussed backstage in WWE as well, according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

"One person did note to us before [Saturday Night's Main Event] that there was talk backstage that this would be Bayley’s last match in Madison Square Garden. Well, that depends on many factors," Meltzer wrote in his latest newsletter. "One of her best friends in Mercedes Moné, who very clearly wants to feud with her in AEW. "

While Bayley's future in WWE appears far from set in stone, she could potentially join multiple other longtime company veterans who are set to hit free agency this year. The New Day's 90-day waiting period expires next month, while Sheamus will officially depart the company in October.