Major Update on Bayley's WWE Future and AEW Interest

Should we read into Lyra Valkyria's comments regarding Bayley's WWE status last night on Raw?

Over the weekend on Saturday Night's Main Event, Lyra Valkyria got a definitive victory over Bayley by choking her former partner unconscious to win the matchup. But the victory wasn't enough for Valkyria, who continued her assault on Bayley following the match and delivered a Nightwing on her former friend on top of the steel steps.

Two days later, in an interview segment during a commercial break on WWE Raw, Valkyria confronted Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca and declared that she ran Bayley out of the company.

Is there truth to Valkyria's words? Or is this part of an ongoing storyline that will lead to Bayley's return? Today we have an interesting update on Bayley's WWE status.

Bayley has not signed a new contract

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, unless injury time is added, Bayley's WWE contract will expire by the end of the year. As of now, WWE sources have informed Sapp that Bayley hasn't signed a new contract with the company. Despite this, it's expected that WWE is interested in retaining the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion.

As far as what Bayley might do next, Sapp notes there is heavy interest in AEW to make a play for her if she were to become available. A number of AEW sources have told Sapp that Bayley has been discussed to possibly join the company for almost a year now.

An agent in the industry who spoke with Fightful believes that, if nothing else, Bayley will enter the negotiation period to pit WWE and AEW against each other to secure the best contract possible. The outcome of a deal of this magnitude could shape future deals in the wrestling industry for years to come.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria | WWE

Mercedes Moné has been teasing Bayley's WWE exit

If there is one person who would have inside knowledge of Bayley's next move in the wrestling industry, it would be one of her best friends, current AEW star Mercedes Moné. The two women share a great deal of history together, including being two of the original Four Horsewomen of WWE.

Following her victory at Forbidden Door, Mercedes took to her Instagram Stories to post a fan-made match graphic featuring herself and Bayley competing against each other at AEW WrestleDream. This is a pay-per-view event that typically takes place in October, and the image certainly got fans talking about Bayley's WWE contract status.

Moné further stoked the flames of Bayley's impending WWE exit when she took to social media and posted an hourglass following a segment featuring her friend and Lyra Valkyria on the July 13 episode of Raw, where Valkyria accused Bayley of dragging down her career and left her lying with her own finishing move.

It's very possible that Mercedes is just having fun online by generating interest in Bayley potentially making the jump to AEW. Although she could be playing the messenger for her friend in a way that Bayley simply can't while under a WWE contract.

Is Bayley AEW bound? Only time will tell.