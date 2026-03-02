Bayley Names the Star She Hopes to Wrestle One More Time

When WWE fans are asked to name iconic rivalries, they usually turn to battles between the likes of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage or The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

But, for a younger generation, it was the storied rivalry and friendship between Bayley and Sasha Banks, now Mercedes Mone in AEW, that captured the imagination.

Both are part of WWE's famed 'Four Horsewomen,' and on one iconic night in Brooklyn, New York, they helped push the company's women's division further than any two wrestlers before or since.

Their match for the NXT Women's Title at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015 was dubbed an instant classic, and fans were left in no doubt that a new era of women's wrestling had arrived in North America. WWE's 'Women's Revolution' was all of a sudden more than just a catchphrase.

Sasha Banks vs Bayley at NXT Takeover Brooklyn | WWE

Over the next six years, their rivalry continued, interspersed with moments of harmony where they won tag team championship gold twice, including becoming the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team champions.

Mone left WWE under acrimonious circumstances in 2022, but she and Bayley have remained close friends, with the latter on hand for some of Mone's biggest moments, both with NJPW and AEW. But dreams of one more match remain, and not just in the hearts of fans.

Bayley would like to wrestle Mercedes Mone again

While in conversation with TalkSport, Bayley discussed her real-life friendship with Mone and their lengthy history inside the squared circle. But what fans are dying to know is, was February 19, 2021, the last time the pair will share the ring?

According to the WWE star, it won't be. Or at least, not if she can help it.

When asked about another match, Bayley said that although she doesn't know what the future holds, she remains hopeful.

"I would hope so. I don’t know deep down. I used to feel deep down that – yes, but now I don’t know. All I can do is hold on to hope, which is what I’m best at. As long as she’s happy, I’m happy,”

LODESTONE WOMEN 2026 IS FINALLY HERE!!! Free of charge



Coffee sesh, group workout, all things wrestling ☕️💪🏽🤼‍♀️💜🌎 pic.twitter.com/gtAI0a2168 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 28, 2026

Mercedes Mone hasn't wrestled since losing the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at AEW New Year's Smash back in December. However, with another stacked spring and summer of All Elite pay-per-views on the horizon, there's no doubt she'll be back in the fold soon.

Meanwhile, Bayley has been doing her bit to help the next generation of women's wrestlers, and recently announced her second Lodestone seminar in Las Vegas.