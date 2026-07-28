Bayley Shares Cryptic Message Amid Uncertain WWE Future

Bayley's future in WWE has been the source of plenty of speculation recently, and the former champion sparked some buzz with some new comments.

Bayley's contract is reportedly set to expire by the end of 2026, though sources expect the company to be interested in retaining her. Meanwhile, AEW is also likely to be interested in making a play for her if she becomes available, and the possibility has been discussed for nearly a year now.

Bayley recently returned to the ring at a live event, but her long-term future remains unclear. As rumors about her future continue to swirl, her newest vlog shined some light on her mindset.

Bayley | WWE

Bayley says she knows her worth in the wrestling business

In a new vlog that chronicled Bayley's experience at Saturday Night's Main Event, she shared her thoughts ahead of the match. She highlighted how wrestling at Madison Square Garden is always special, but this show felt different.

Bayley then stated that, given where she is in her career, she is looking back and knowing her worth in the business. She also sent her opponent, Lyra Valkyria, a warning before the match.

“I’ve been doing this for so long, and I’ve wrestled in the Garden multiple times, a really good amount of times, thankfully," Bayley said. "But this one just feels different, and I think that the time and the stage I am in my career right now, I feel like I’m taking a further look back at everything or seeing it from a different view and knowing my place in this business and knowing my worth in this business."

The vlog also showed Bayley working out before the match, and she noted that she has grown to appreciate the lifestyle of a wrestler. She emphasized that Saturday Night's Main Event was significant, and said it was a “big weekend."

Bayley has been with WWE since she signed with the company late in 2012. She joined the main roster in 2016, and she has since established herself as one of the top stars in the women's division. Bayley is a Grand Slam Champion in the company, and she has also won both the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank match.

Whatever her future holds, there is no doubt that Bayley's accomplishments speak for themselves. For now, fans will just have to wait and see which company she'll continue her remarkable career with.