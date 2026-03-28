Becky Lynch Gives Honest Take on a Mercedes Moné WWE Return

No one in the pro wrestling world predicted the boom of women's wrestling following the NXT call-ups of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

Even after Paige shockingly defeated AJ Lee for the WWE Divas championship on her first night on the main roster, no one thought a women's match would be the final match of a WrestleMania just five years later.

Lynch is very unapologetic about it in the media, but she really did play a major role in the advancement of women's wrestling worldwide.

Lynch's NXT class of call-ups have been popularized as the Four Horsewoman of WWE, partially due to Charlotte Flair's association with foursome, but also because they truly were the top four women of WWE at the time, regardless of NXT or main roster affiliation. Three of the four horsewomen are still on the WWE roster, but Lynch would have no problem with the missing woman returning someday.

Lynch would welcome a Sasha Banks return

Mercedes Moné returns to the ring for the first time since December 31st to defend the CMLL World Women's Championship against Persephone. | All Elite Wrestling

Sasha Banks left WWE in 2022 and eventually signed with AEW as Mercedes Mone in 2024. Mone ranked No. 1 in the PWI Women's 250 list in 2025 after collecting championships all across the globe. She still currently holds four of the 13 championships she held at one time last year.

Lynch spoke with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast about how she'd feel about Mone returning to WWE and if there's more to do in pro wrestling with the Four Horsewoman.

"Well, we’re not all here. Three of us are. The door is always open for Sasha. I think that is one of those things that you can always go back to at any time and point, and it’ll always be awesome and fantastic. We’ll always have interesting stories with the depth of history that we can touch and scratch. It’ll never lose its luster." Becky Lynch on Cheap Heat

The closest all four have been to being in a big match against each other was at WrestleMania 33, when Flair, Banks, and Bayley were all in the same Fatal Four-Way match. The fourth woman was Nia Jax. Lynch was in a six-pack challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch | Netflix

Becky Lynch agrees with Charlotte Flair

Flair recently gave her Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling to Complex Sports and it included all four of WWE's Four Horsewomen. Lynch found it very easy to agree with Flair.

"Honestly, I can’t disagree. That’s a great answer. Really did change the game. We changed the game. This is the first year, in ten years, where you haven’t had one of the Four Horsewomen in one of the world title matches...We’re a great foursome. never really aligned altogether, but we did great work. We’re still doing great work." Becky Lynch on Cheap Heat

Charlotte Flair has yet to be announced for an official match at WrestleMania 42. She recently took part in a four-team segment on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night, which could hint at a potential multi-team match at the grandest stage this April.

Lynch is on a mission to win back her WWE Intercontinental championship from AJ Lee. Their championship match was made official last Monday night. The legacy of the Four Horsewomen of WWE continues to evolve more than a decade after their rise up the main roster.