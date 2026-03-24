AJ Lee Officially Booked for First WrestleMania Match in Over a Decade

It's been heavily rumored to be on the books since December, and now it's official. AJ Lee will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 42 next month in Las Vegas.

The Man returned to WWE Raw Monday night in Boston and goaded your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler into giving her an opportunity to win her title back on the 'Grandest Stag of Them All'.

Lee was eager for a fight after she was ambushed by Lynch last week, but when AJ rushed the ring, Becky hightailed it into the crowd to escape the wrath of her archnemesis.

Having already defeated her on three different occasions since returning to WWE last September, AJ Lee had no issues giving Lynch another match and promised to embarrass her one final time at the 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

Lee defeated Lynch at Elimination Chamber last month in Chicago to win her first singles championship in nearly 12 years, and the rematch at Allegiant Stadium will mark her first match at WrestleMania since 2015. It'll also be her first singles match ever at WrestleMania and the first time that the Women's Intercontinental Championship will be defended at WrestleMania.

Current WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship