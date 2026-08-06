Major WWE Royal Rumble Changes Reportedly Being Considered

Is WWE considering a huge change to the Royal Rumble moving forward?

The company just finished up one of its biggest PLEs of the year, with SummerSlam 2026 garnering plenty of buzz after the Night 1 main event of Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, and Roman Reigns defeating Seth Rollins to retain the World Heavyweight Championship on Night 2.

Reigns won the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year before going on to defeat CM Punk for the title at WrestleMania 42.

Speaking of the popular over-the-top battle royal, it appears that WWE may have an even bigger idea for the yearly PLE in the near future.

WWE Royal Rumble to expand?

It was announced this week that the 2027 Royal Rumble is headed to State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, next February, with the anticipation being that it will be a one-night event.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE "seriously considered" expanding the Rumble to a two-night extravaganza for 2027, but the current expectation is that it will be held on a single night.

However, the report states that there is a belief within WWE that the show will expand to two nights after next year due to "significant interest" in doing so.

There has been lots of speculation in recent years regarding the possibility, as doing the Men's Royal Rumble Match and Women's Royal Rumble Match on different nights would be a logical decision. WWE held its first two-night SummerSlam in 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. WrestleMania expanded to two nights back in 2020.

Is a two-night Royal Rumble a winner for everyone?

If WWE does indeed extend the battle royale fun the same way it has for WrestleMania and SummerSlam, it could be a good development for the superstars competing in each match.

By doing the Men's Royal Rumble on one night and the Women's Royal Rumble on another night, each match can have the focus that it deserves, rather than asking fans to engage in the exact same match type within a three-hour setting.

Meanwhile, the winners of each match can have more spotlight on a potential career-defining moment.

The 30 superstars in both the men's and women's matches are competing for an opportunity to headline WrestleMania, so giving the winners more shine to cap off a Saturday and Sunday PLE would be a huge boost.

WWE has yet to announce a destination for the 2028 Royal Rumble.